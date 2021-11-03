WINDSOR – It’s possible there was a Superman sighting at Roy L. Bond Jr. Stadium Friday night.
While there was no one flying above the field, Tyquan Bunch was flying all over it as the Riverside junior collected two fumbles, including a strip-and-score, and tallied three of the Knights’ five touchdowns as he led RHS to a 34-0 win over Bertie.
Things started well for Bunch and Riverside, as he scored on the first play from scrimmage. Bunch scampered 71 yards to paydirt. The conversion run failed, but Riverside led 6-0 with 11:36 still to play in the first quarter.
After an exchange of punts, Bertie set up shop on its own 17-yard line and methodically drove to midfield before Bunch struck again. This time the junior came in untouched, hit the quarterback, stripped him of the ball and rumbled 44 yards to paydirt. Bunch tacked on the two-point conversion himself, and the Knights led 14-0 with 3:22 left in the opening period.
Bertie responded on its next drive as the Falcons drove all the way to the Riverside four-yard line before Bunch again stripped the football and raced toward the opposite end zone. He was chased down by Zylee Bazemore at the Bertie 14-yard line.
Riverside scored four plays later when senior quarterback Ty Freeman went in from two yards out. Bunch added the conversion run, and the Knights led 22-0 with 11:55 to play in the second quarter.
The Falcons again drove near midfield, but Kumasi Hines ended the threat with an interception for the Knights.
Neither team scored again before the intermission.
After each team punted to open the third quarter, Bertie drove to the Riverside 44-yard line, but was turned back on downs.
The Knights capitalized, driving 65 yards on 10 plays capped by a Bunch 18-yard run. The conversion failed, but the Knights held a commanding 28-0 advantage with 20 ticks left on the third quarter clock.
After Bertie failed again on fourth down, Riverside added its final score of the night with 9:46 to play. Jaylen Williams went 33 yards for the score. The conversion failed, but the Knights held a 34-0 lead.
Bertie’s next possession ended at the Riverside 10-yard line where the Falcons failed on fourth down. The Knights then ran out the clock to finish the regular season.
The Knights (5-3) are the No. 9 seed and will host No. 24 seed Chatham Central (1-7).
Bertie (1-6) is seeded No. 22 in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A playoffs and will travel to 4-5 West Columbus on Friday.
Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.