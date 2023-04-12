Before their Tuesday, April 4 baseball game against Tarboro, the Riverside Knights took a moment to celebrate one of the most memorable baseball players to play on their home field - Williamston High School alum Butch Davis.

In his honor, the Knights took to the field in throwback green and gold, the colors of Davis’ day on the field. Davis’ WHS baseball coaches, Dink Mills and Harold Robinson, were in attendance, along with some of his former teammates and family members.

