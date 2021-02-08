BEAR GRASS – The end of a three-game losing streak came down to a simple clear-out.
Bryce Carlisle’s driving layup with four seconds left lifted the Bear Grass Charter School varsity boys basketball team past Cape Hatteras 50-48 Tuesday on Senior Night.
The score was tied at 48-all when Logan Hale made one of two free throws with 1:03 left. Hatteras elected to hold for the last shot but missed with under 20 seconds remaining. The ball was tipped around and Bear Grass gained possession and called timeout with 15.4 remaining.
With around 10 seconds showing – just after Carlisle crossed halfcourt, BGCS head coach Nick Cumbee yelled "clear."
Carlisle took his defender off the dribble and drove for the winning shot.
The Hurricanes quickly called timeout and moved the ball across halfcourt, but a three-point attempt was off the mark as time expired.
Bear Grass Charter (5-3 overall) was coming off consecutive losses to Perquimans, Northside and South Creek and was looking to get back in the win column.
But the Bears, who won the first meeting by 14 over the Hurricanes two weeks prior, struggled offensively for much of the rematch.
The Hurricanes jumped out to a 7-0 lead before Bear Grass used a 9-5 run to cut the deficit to 12-9 at the end of the first quarter.
The teams traded the advantage late in the second quarter until baskets by Hale and Carlisle gave BGC a 20-19 lead. Two free throws by Hatteras gave the visitors a 21-20 edge at the break.
There seven lead changes in the third stanza, with the final one coming on a Hatteras three-pointer. Hale's bucket cut the lead to one, but a triple by Hatteras gave the 'Canes a 35-31 lead entering the final quarter.
With both squads playing aggressive defense, scoring was at a premium, and the Bears did just enough in the final quarter (19-13 edge) to rally for the win.
A bucket from Logan Coltrain and free throws by Coltrain, Hale and Brandon Arrants gave BGC a 47-45 lead with 1:34 remaining, but Hatteras seized a one-point advantage, 48-47, on a rebound follow shot off a missed foul shot with 90 seconds showing. Hale then tied it with a free throw to set up the final 63 seconds.
Carlisle led BGC with 14 points, while Hale added 13 and Coltrain chipped in nine.
GIRLS GAME
Hatteras 34,
Bear Grass 29
Despite playing much better than in their first meeting (a 20-point Hatteras win), the Bear Grass Charter girls team struggled to score in the fourth quarter and the Hurricanes rallied for the win.
The Bears (3-5 overall) held a 26-22 lead with 2:41 left in the third quarter but managed just three points over the final 10-plus minutes.
Hatteras took the lead behind Laya Barley, whose two baskets gave the Hurricanes a 30-26 edge with 5:12 left.
A basket from Erin Lee sliced the deficit in half at the 4:31 mark, but Bear Grass missed its last seven shots from the field and could only muster one free throw (Hannah Holliday) in the remaining time.
Carsyn Briley, Kacie Coltrain, Hannah Holiday and Logan Roberson staked the Bears to a 7-4 lead early, but Hatteras used a 7-0 burst at the end of the first quarter for an 11-7 lead.
Briley, Furlough, Lauren Asby, Bailey Peed, Coltrain and Emilee Perry helped BGC outscore the visitors 11-4 in the second quarter for an 18-15 lead at halftime.
Relentless defense by both sides throughout the contest resulted in numerous turnovers and missed shots, but BGC had just enough offense in the third quarter (Furlough, Roberson, Coltrain and Asby) to hold a one-point advantage going into the fourth.
Roberson led BGC with six points, while Kylie Phillips (14) and Barley (10) paced the Hurricanes.
JAN. 29 GAMES
(Varsity Boys)
South Creek 59,
Bear Grass 50
ROBERSONVILLE – Keltorius Moore poured in a game-high 31 points as South Creek earned revenge for a nine-point loss at Bear Grass earlier in the season.
Moore scored 22 of his 31 points in the second half – eight in the third quarter and 14 in the fourth, to spark the Cougars. Jazzarick Moody chipped in seven points while Tayvon Lee managed six on a pair of three-pointers.
Bryce Carlisle led BGC with 16 points; Logan Hale tallied 12.
(Girls)
Bear Grass 35,
South Creek 29
Kendal Furlough (10 points) and Lauren Asby (seven) helped the Bear Grass Charter girls upend South Creek in a non conference road game.
Bear Grass trailed 14-8 at the break but outscored the Cougars 27-15 in the second half.
Shakira Bowers poured in 18 points to lead South Creek, while the Bears helped Furlough and Asby with scoring from Logan Roberson, Carsyn Briley, Emilee Perry, Hannah Holliday (three-pointer), Anne Marie Cooper and Kacie Coltrain.