ROBERSONVILLE - Last season South Creek’s Football program was in jeopardy of not being slated for high school competition due to non-availability of a head coach.
Fortunately a young South Creek alumni stepped up to the plate and afforded the school and students an opportunity to play.
Even though training and lack of practices didn’t afford the team many wins, the opportunity to play and compete ignited a fire and the team possessed the skills to bring doubt to their opponents.
South Creek’s sports program again fell victim to the same dilemma, but this time it was the volleyball.
Coach-less and without takers the volleyball team found themselves bearing the same burden that was suffered by the football, “No Coach.”
But low and behold another SCHS alumni stepped up to the plate and took the helm as head coach.
“I was helping out around the school and was unaware that the team didn’t have coach,” Head Volleyball Coach Eryqhah Jones said surprisingly.
“I found out around July that they weren’t going to have a team and I wanted them to have a team so, well, I became the head coach,” Jones stated.
Coach Jones feels she brings a sense of spirit to the team.
“Some of the girls are here for different reasons. Some really love the game and others are here just to be here,” she said. “But I want them all to enjoy the game, so I bring a sense of spirit and enjoyment to them to help them do so.”
Coach Jones is no stranger to the game.
“I graduated in 2020. I played volleyball my sophomore and junior year. I never thought I would play volleyball, but when I did it I fell in love with it. I want the girls to experience that and find a way to love it just like I did,” Jones said with a smile.
“I can see the difference now, there was a player that didn’t really put out an effort initially, but now she loves it and has improved, so I must be doing my job,” Jones said.
Even though Coach Jones is relatively close in age as her players she feels it’s not a problem at all.
“Most of the players know me, so I’m like their ‘Big Sister’ so the age isn’t a problem. I can understand and relate to them,” said Jones.