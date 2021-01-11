Two Martin County high school volleyball teams will be on the road on Tuesday as the North Carolina High School Athletic Association begins the state volleyball playoffs.
South Creek (7-5 overall), the No. 4 seed from the Coastal Plains 1A Conference, drew the No. 13 seed as a wild-card entry and will travel to No. 4 seed Louisburg (8-2) for its first-round matchup in the East 1A playoffs.
Riverside (7-6 overall), the No. 3 seed in the CPC behind Pamlico County and Northside, was also a wild-card and drew the No. 16 seed for the East 1A playoffs, and the Knights will play at No. 1 seed Falls Lake Academy (8-2) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Due to Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive orders regarding mass gatherings, only 25 fans from the home team will be allowed at each contest for each round. No visiting fans are allowed.