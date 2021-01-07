ROBERSONVILLE - Down two sets to one, the South Creek High School varsity volleyball team rallied to defeat Bear Grass Charter School in five sets last Tuesday (Dec. 29) at home.
The Cougars (7-5 overall) won 23-25, 25-14, 12-25, 25-22, 15-11 - dropping the Bears to 5-4 overall while gaining a split of the regular-season series.
"Both teams played very hard," said South Creek head coach Darryl Pittman. "I think we wanted it more in the fifth set."
Bear Grass Charter, playing its second straight five-set match (it beat Washington the day before), started strong in the final set against the Cougars as Madi Hall and Logan Roberson had kills on Caroline Wynn's serve to make it 3-0.
South Creek cut it to 5-4 on a pair of points from Bailey Hughes, but Hall's kill gave the Bears a two-point lead.
The Cougars eventually tied it at 8-all with three points from Pearl Biggs.
A timeout didn't help the Bears' fortunes, as Biggs responded with three more from the service line to make it 11-8. A push return by Emilee Perry ended the flurry.
A missed kill by Bear Grass, coupled with a kill from Rebecca Wynn, left the Cougars two points away from victory. A serve into the net pulled the visitors within three at 14-11, but a long return sealed the match and South Creek's comeback.
South Creek jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the first set behind Summerlyn Simpson, Hughes and Brown. Roberson (with help from a kill by Hall and a block by Shelby Craddock) pulled within 11-7.
The highlight of the set was a combined 63-touch rally between the two squads, which included diving saves. Bear Grass won the point to tie at 15 before a kill by Wynn gave the home team a 16-15 edge.
Three points from Wynn tied it at 19, and it was also tied at 20, 21 and 22 before a kill by Roberson on Hall's serve gave the Bears the lead for good.
Hughes' three points early in the second set gave the Cougars a lead, and Brown's block made it 11-5. South Creek pulled away with solid defense and key points from Holley Brown, Simpson and a kill by Trevondra Brown to even the match at one set each.
A six-point run by Roberson in the third set pushed Bear Grass out to an 11-3 lead, and the visitors were never challenged after that. Five points from Perry made it 21-8, and a serve into the net gave the Bears a two sets to one advantage.
South Creek came right back in the fourth set, establishing an 11-5 cushion on Wynn's serve.
A 36-point rally ended with Trevondra Brown's push return to make it 14-7, and the Cougars were seemingly in control (20-9) when the Bears rallied.
Seven consecutive points from Roberson cut the margin to four (20-16), but miscommunication on a return made it 21-16.
Craddock had a kill and a block to pull the Bears within three, and a kill by Perry sliced the deficit to just two (23-21). A missed kill resulted in the 24th point for South Creek, and after Hall's crosscourt kill staved off one set point, a long return evened the match and set the stage for the emotional decisive set.
"We didn't make a lot of fantastic plays; we just made the simple plays we were supposed to make," Pittman said. "That (63-touch) rally in the first set was good volleyball regardless of who was playing it, even though they ended up with the point. We mixed it up a lot and weren't so predictable, and they trusted each other. The one thing we need to do a better job of is getting into our offense quicker instead of having to be on defense a lot."
Pittman noted his team's improvement since the start of the season.
"I feel like every game we have improved," he said. "We have our moments but overall, I see improvement in everybody as well as the team."