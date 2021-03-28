ROBERSONVILLE – A four-run fourth inning proved to be the difference as South Creek edged Columbia 12-9 in a nonconference softball game Thursday night (March 25).
The teams were tied 1-all after each squad produced a run in the first inning.
South Creek (2-1 overall) then took a 4-1 advantage with three runs in the bottom of the second inning.
Columbia came back with four runs in the top of the third to take the lead, but the Cougars responded with four runs in the bottom half of the frame and added four more in the fourth to complete their scoring for the evening.
Columbia tried to rally with four runs in the top of the fifth inning to cut the deficit to three, but the Wildcats weren’t able to score in the sixth and seventh frames.
Each team finished with five hits, but South Creek was able to take advantage of 11 walks by Columbia pitchers as well as several wild pitches and passed balls.
Amber Cale, Bailey Hughes (double), Harmony Rodgers, Cheyenne Golan and Shaniyah Roberson (double) had one hit each for South Creek.
Pearl Biggs walked three times and scored three times for the Cougars, Shykira Bowers and Summerlyn Simpson garnered two walks each, and Roberson, Golan and Sammy Sosa each walked once.
Hughes earned the win on the mound for SCHS. She went all seven innings and allowed five hits while striking out six and walking eight.
McKinley Gardner led Columbia (0-2 overall) with two hits, while Catie Spruill, Haylie Kimball and Karly Davis provided one hit each. Reagan Phelps (walk, hit by pitch) and Kolyon Edwards (two walks) each reached base twice for the Wildcats, as did Alaina Sawyer (walk, defensive error).
South Creek is scheduled to play Tuesday (March 30) on the road at Riverside (2-2 overall) in a Coastal Plains 1A Conference game. Game time is 6 p.m.