ROBERSONVILLE - South Creek High School's varsity boys basketball team defeated Northside 47-44 Tuesday night to ensure a Coastal 1A Conference split in its basketball games with the Panthers.

The Cougars emerged 4-6 in the CPC and 5-7 overall going into today's (Feb. 19) regular-season finale at Pamlico County.

The South Creek girls fell to Northside 51-34 and dropped to 2-8 in the conference and 2-9 overall.

Contact Jim Green at jgreen@ncweeklies.com.

