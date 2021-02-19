...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North
Carolina...
Roanoke River Near Williamston affecting Martin County.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North
Carolina...
Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County.
Tar River at Rock Springs affecting Pitt County.
For the Tar River...including Greenville...Major flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps.
...The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice...
The Flood Warning continues for
the Roanoke River Near Williamston.
* From Saturday evening until further notice.
* At 9:00 AM EST Friday the stage was 11.7 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue rising slowly for the next several
days
* Impact...At 12.0 feet, Widespread low land flooding is expected
adjacent to the river. Operations at the water treatment plant in
Williamston are impacted by water.
