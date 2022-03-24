Spring is a busy time for prep sports teams in Martin County.
The three schools in the county are each busy as the season begins to hit full stride.
Riverside baseball
tops Gates, 9-5
The Riverside High School baseball Knights broke open a close game with three runs in the third inning and went on to defeat Four Rivers Conference rival Gates County 9-5 Friday.
Gates County scratched first with a run in the top of the first, but the Knights answered with one in the first and two in the second.
The Red Barons closed the gap to 3-1 with a run in the fourth, setting the stage for Riverside’s three-run fourth inning. Each team scored two in the fifth and one in the sixth to establish the final.
Senior Andrew Whitaker picked up the pitching victory, going 6.2 innings and striking out four. Kirkland Tice picked up the save.
Whitaker also led the offensive attack, going 2-for-2 at the plate and registering a pair of RBIs. Sophomore Cameron Lilley added a pair of hits and an RBI in four at-bats, while Jackson Harrell also went 2-for-4 at the plate.
The win helped the Knights improve to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in the league.
Bertie edges South Creek, 9-3
South Creek’s baseball team dropped to 0-3 on the season Tuesday when they suffered a 9-3 setback to Bertie.
The Falcons scored one in the first and one in the fourth to lead 2-0, but South Creek responded with a run in the fourth inning and two in the fifth to take a 3-2 advantage.
Bertie responded with two runs in the sixth and five in the seventh to claim the win.
Bear Grass baseball blanks Ocracoke
The Bears scored four runs in the first inning en route to a 5-0 victory over Bear Grass in a varsity baseball game Tuesday.
Bear Grass Charter added the other run in the second.
Riverside tennis blanks SouthWest Edgecombe
Junior Kishan Patel blanked his SouthWest opponent 8-0 Tuesday and led his team to a 9-0 victory over the Cougars.
In addition to Patel, No. 1 seed Alex Garcia, No. 2 seed Krishiv Patel, No. 4 seed Bradley Reason and No. 6 seed Eric Carranza each won by counts of 8-1. No. 5 seed Seth Camacho won 8-2.
In doubles action, Garcia and Krishiv Patel won 8-0 while the second seeded team of Reason and Camacho claimed an 8-4 victory. Kishan Patel and Allen Vazquez rounded out the perfect win with an 8-3 victory.
Bear Grass wins 2 of 3
The Lady Bears of Bear Grass improved to 8-1 overall with victories over Camden and Mattamuskeet and a close 2-1 setback to Northside in the last week.
The week began with an extra-inning affair against Camden County. The Bruins jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but the Bears responded by keeping them scoreless the rest of the way.
Meanwhile, Bear Grass added a run in the third and another in the fourth before claiming the victory with a scratch in the bottom of the ninth.
The next day, Bear Grass jumped out to a five-run lead in the first inning and rolled to an 18-0 win over Mattamuskeet. The Lady Bears added seven runs in the second stanza, five in the third and another in the fourth for the victory.
The first loss of the season for Bear Grass came Monday when Northside rallied from a 1-0 deficit to win 2-1 with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth frame.