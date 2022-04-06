I knew that Carolina was going to beat Duke twice and make a run in the NCAA tournament that ended with them playing for a national championship.
That is exactly the kind of thing I would say if I were a liar.
I am not a liar, however, and while I like to consider myself more knowledgeable about sports than the average Joe, I never expected us to see what we did in March from the Tar Heels.
Did I know that R.J. Davis was a typical tough New York point guard with the desire to get others involved and ability to find his own shot? I most certainly did and I knew he and his shot had the potential to get hot at times.
Did I believe that Caleb Love was a fearless shooter who plays bigger than he is and has the potential to take over games at times? Yes, I did.
Did I recognize that Leaky Black was an elite defender whose length and athleticism gives him the ability to guard several positions? I not only recognized it, but felt he had the potential to add even more to the offense by hitting the occasional outside shot and force defenders to track him on the perimeter and help spread the floor.
Did I see that Brady Manek was a skilled big man with a quick release three-point shot the fans have come to expect to go in? Sure did. I have been encouraging others to appreciate Manek while he was here and felt he could potentially help Carolina in other ways with his post defense and passing ability.
Did I know that Armando Bacot had the size and skill set to be a dominant post in a college game? I did and I believed that if he felt and played aggressively, he had the potential to be a big factor in wins and losses.
Was I aware that the Tar Heels were lucky to have Hubert Davis coaching the team and did I think that he had the potential to combine his basketball knowledge with his exceptional ability to connect with people in a positive way and do something special with the UNC basketball program? I’m proud to say I certainly was and I certainly did.
Did I have any idea that they would all meet their potential in March? I absolutely did not and won’t for a minute pretend I did.
I mean it when I said I believed in the potential of all of these guys. I have not only studied this team, but I’m a fan and an optimist. I almost always see the potential of players and people, but I have come to recognize that most of us don’t fulfill all of our potential - myself definitely included.
This may be where I underestimated just how quickly Hubert Davis might exceed my expectations. From my perspective, it seems his ability to connect with these young men had them all meeting their potential as players.
I am writing this just a few hours after I saw my beloved Tar Heels lose to Kansas in the national championship game and I cannot imagine being happier as a fan or more excited about the future of the program.
It is, as they say, a good day to be a Tar Heel.
David Friedman