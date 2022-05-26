BEAR GRASS - On Thursday, May 19, the Bears playoff ride came to a teeth-grinding end as the East Columbus Gators beat the Bears, 2-1.
The game play was a bit of a “tug of war.” Even though Bear Grass scored early in the first half with a goal from Kiara Smith at 28:03, the Bears would not see the inside of the net for the remainder of the game.
After the Bears’ first score, East Columbus’ back four defensive personnel fortified the net and basically shut down the Bears offensive attempts with ease.
East Columbus finally netted the ball with 20:43 left to play in the first half.
The physical play of the Gators seemed to knock the Bears off kilter, but the Bears continued to press on.
At the end of the first half the teams would be knotted at one.
The Gators scored their second goal within seven minutes into the second half improving their lead to 2-1. East Columbus defense continued to be stingy, minimizing the Bears’ attempts at the goal. The scenario became crucial when Bears’ key player, Caroline Harrell sustained an injury with approximately 15 minutes left in the game.
Fighting against the clock, battling a relentless defense, losing a key player and dealing with fatigue equated to the Bears succumbing to East Columbus, 2-1.
Bear Grass senior goalkeeper Mckenzie Sawyer recorded 6 saves against the Gators.