DURHAM - Something is working its way through the East Carolina baseball team.
The hitters have been affected and the pitching staff has, too.
“I think it’s kind of contagious,” ECU third baseman Alec Makarewicz said. “Whenever other guys, like Bryson (Worrell) leading off, it kind of makes us relax a little bit when we see him hitting well.”
The Pirates collected 13 hits on Tuesday and got a pair of stellar pitching performances in a 12-2 demolition of Duke at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
It was the second win in as many games for ECU (3-5), as the team is starting to heat up across the roster.
Nick Logusch made his first career start for the Pirates, after appearing in 16 games out of the bullpen last season. The change in roles didn’t bother the senior, who threw four innings without allowing a hit.
He also struck out five with three walks.
“It’s definitely different,” Logusch said of the roles. “When you’re starting, it’s very set, and being in the bullpen can be crazy sometimes but I do feel comfortable in both roles.”
Logusch said he was able to keep Duke hitters off-balance with a fastball-changeup combination, and mixed in a tight slider for a well-rounded arsenal. The right-hander said he’s been working with pitching coach Austin Knight on finding a new grip for his slider.
Getting solid starts out of players like Logusch has helped lessen the load on the bullpen. The pitching staff has responded well, and has delivered dominant outings in back-to-back games. ECU pitchers recorded 13 strikeouts in a Sunday win over North Carolina and had 15 strikeouts against the Blue Devils (4-4).
“We definitely feed off each other and help each other out,” Logusch said. “Five years of college baseball, it’s definitely the closest group of guys on the staff that I’ve been a part of. One guy throws well, you want to feed off that.”
Ben Terwilliger took over in the fifth and allowed a two-run home run to Duke pinch-hitter Chris Davis to even the score at 2-2. That was the only blemish on an otherwise near-perfect game for the Pirates.
Josh Grosz came on in the sixth and allowed just one hit over the next three innings. He had overpowering stuff at times and struck out five. Like Logusch, Grosz’s experience has been out of the bullpen, yet his performances in relief appearances have translated into starting material.
He’s struck out 12 and allowed one earned run over eight innings this season.
Coach Cliff Godwin said that Grosz could be a part of the weekend rotation moving forward. Grosz exited preseason work with arm soreness and has made four relief appearances as he builds up to handle a starter’s workload.
“Josh Grosz set the tone when he came out after it was 2-2” Godwin said. “The offense responded and Grosz said, ‘Hey, that’s it,” and then the offense kept adding on.
“We’re going to see how he feels but you might see him this weekend in the rotation. He had arm soreness, so we had to build him up.”
Makarewicz put ECU on the board first with a double in the fifth, then came around to score on a Justin Wilcoxen single. Makarewicz later added a sacrifice fly in the eighth, and a two-run single in the ninth to finish 3-for-5 with four RBIs.
ECU added two more runs in the sixth, two in the eighth, then put the game out of reach when they batted around in the ninth and scored six runs.
Both teams had to deal with a shadow between home plate and the pitcher’s mound in the first three innings, which made for some awkward swings and little offense. But once the shadow retreated, the Pirates attacked.
It was the most runs the Pirates have scored all season, and every starter reached base.
Zach Agnos rebounded from a mini-slump to finish 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Josh Moylan, who has struggled at the plate in the early season, drew four walks.
“I thought it was our best overall game,” Godwin said. “It was really tough to see here early on because of that shadow, and (Duke starter Cooper Stinson) did a good job against us, but once we got rolling, we just kept adding on, which was huge.”
Upcoming for ECU is the LeClair Classic this weekend. The Pirates host Indiana State on Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 4:30 p.m.