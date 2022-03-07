Ryder Giles wasn’t in the starting lineup on Sunday against Maryland after the East Carolina shortstop rolled his ankle in the ninth inning on Saturday.
Giles had started each of the first 10 games for the Pirates this season, and the junior wondered if this would be the first game he’d have to miss. Yet Giles found a way to put his mark on the game when he pitched the final 2 ⅓ innings of ECU’s 6-3 win over Maryland.
“I knew there was a chance,” Giles said of entering the game as a pitcher. “I was hoping, because that was the only way I was going to get into the game today. So I was hoping.”
Giles, funky arm action an all, got the final out of the seventh, then retired six of the next seven batters he faced to earn the save. It was his third time pitching in relief, and he’s allowed just one hit with four strikeouts over four innings.
It was the fifth straight victory for the Pirates (6-5), who won all three games during the LeClair Classic and moved above .500 for the first time this season. All three wins were against teams with winnings records.
“Great weekend,” coach Cliff Godwin said. “Vintage ECU baseball.”
Now on a five-game win streak, the strengths of this Pirates team are starting to factor into outcomes. The lineup is showing an ability to string hits together and produce runs in bunches, and the bullpen is proving to be a formidable test for opposing hitters. Godwin has a wealth of options to turn to for relief options, and almost all are getting the job done.
Godwin hasn’t been shy using his top arms in high-leverage situations. Skylar Brooks, who has two saves this season, pitched in the sixth when the Terrapins threatened to make up ground on the Pirates and their 6-2 lead.
And Giles’ availability despite the sore ankle was important as the bullpen has been forced to cover the majority of the innings during the win streak. No ECU starting pitcher recorded an out past the third inning over the weekend, yet the Pirates still found a way to win all three of their games.
Pirates starter Jake Hunter made his third start of the season and allowed two earned runs and six hits with three strikeouts over three innings.
“It’s been great,” Godwin said of the bullpen. “Our guys have been doing a good job of passing the ball and we were a little thin in the bullpen today. Jake Hunter didn’t have his best stuff. And Ryder, what he did on a hurt ankle, 2-and-a-third, just an unbelievable gutsy performance from him. I’m so proud of him.”
ECU had 10 hits and scored two runs in the second, four in the third and added another in the fifth. And while the Pirates offense was stellar again, the team thrived on solid plays in the field.
The ECU defense was sharp early on against the Terrapins and made savvy plays in three consecutive innings. The web gem came when Lane Hoover robbed a home run in the top of the second. He raced to his left and leaped into the wall and snatched the ball just before it floated over the yellow stripe.
“I had to back up my pitcher,” Hoover said. “I heard Bryson (Worrell) saying, ‘track, track, track,’ and so I just jumped. I caught it, I knew the wall was coming so I went ahead and leaned in against that.”
Hoover’s highlight play came after a heads-up play at third base by Alec Makarewicz, who chose not to field a bunt that hugged the third-base line. It proved smart as the ball bumped into the lip of the grass and filtered foul just before the bag. Makarewicz wouldn’t have had a play at first, and the bunt would have scored the runner from home.
Instead, Hunter was able to escape with just one run allowed. He got some more help from his defense in the third when he rolled up an inning-ending double play, started by second baseman Joey Berini, who ranged to his right and made a tough feed to shortstop Zach Agnos (starting there in place of Giles) who threw a strike to first.
Danny Beal took over in the top of the fourth after Hunter allowed a leadoff home run and a single. Beal got out of the inning with no further damage by getting a flyout and an inning-ending double play via strikeout and caught stealing.
The caught stealing was an improvement as opponents have been able to run all over the Pirates this season. Entering play Sunday, opposing teams had been successful 19-of-21 times.
Maryland left the bases loaded three times, stymied by Pirates pitching and timely defense.
“I hadn’t lost a lot of confidence, even when it had gotten to 1-5,” Godwin said of the team’s start. “... Everybody’s fighting for the team in this short little window we’ve had.”
ECU has a pair of weekday road games this week, starting with a 4 p.m. start on Tuesday at Virginia Tech. ECU plays again on Wednesday at Radford.