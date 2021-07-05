Heading into spring practices in March, East Carolina football head coach Mike Houston talked up how important those practices would be for Pirate second-year defensive coordinator Blake Harrell.
Nine and a half weeks removed from ECU’s spring game, Harrell on Tuesday in a reflective moment didn’t understate the importance of those spring workouts. He was hired by Houston and ECU in January of 2020, not long before the COVID-19 pandemic derailed the Pirates’ offseason plans last year.
“I can say that it’s the best spring practice I’ve ever had,” said Harrell, 42, whose first stint as a defensive coordinator began at the Football Championship Subdivision at The Citadel in 2016, and three years later, he coordinated Kennesaw State’s defense for one season before bumping up to the Football Bowl Subdivision ranks with ECU. “I think one reason is when something is taken away from you and then you get it back, you appreciate that. For all those years for spring practice at whatever institution or school you are at, you didn’t really appreciate spring practice and it was almost like you had to go out and go through spring ball.
“Once you don’t have it for a year, you realize you really need that development and need that time with your players. ... I’ve been saying that in Year 2 of a defense, you can call a defense and they don’t look at you like what is that, but look like OK let’s go out and do this. They know how to make adjustments when you show them any formation or any play.”
Harrell described safety D.J. Ford, a transfer and former starter at North Carolina, as “everybody’s favorite new guy.”
Ford teamed with outside linebacker Jeremy Lewis, who transitioned from tight end to defense, as players who emerged during spring drills as potential new starters and difference-makers.
With senior inside linebacker Bruce Bivens a mainstay and anchor along with versatile safety Jireh Wilson, Harrell and the Pirates are working on getting their best combination of pass-rushers and outside backers on the field together. Lewis and Xavier Smith are prominent in those discussions for passing situations along with Gerard Stringer, who started all 12 games in 2019 before missing 2020 while recovering from ankle surgery.
“(Smith’s) versatility can give us some opportunities to do some things and maybe we get both of those guys (Smith, Lewis) on the edges in the game together and we can create some problems for other offenses,” Harrell said. “If you put those two guys on the edge, we are pretty athletic compared to what offensive linemen can do to those guys. ... (Safety) Juan Powell is getting better every day and Shawn Dourseau is improving. The other kid who is nice to have back is Gerard Stringer, because he’s played a lot of ball and it’s not like he came back from an injury and had never played.”
Coaches can have up to eight hours per week with their players, which is divided among skill development, film review and meetings, during summer weeks in the buildup to the start of preseason camp in early August.
Full formations and a football are not allowed during summer skill development. When coaches are not on the field, however, player-led workouts can be conducted as another layer of team chemistry and advancement.
“We would leave and they would get together and throw some (pass) skeletons and do some 1-on-1s and linemen would hit the sleds,” Harrell said of recent weeks. “That gives the older guys a chance to kind of take over and have a captain’s practice, so to speak. It gives them a little ownership and leadership capability to do that. That has been good, and it seems like and I know we didn’t have this opportunity last year, but guys are in the office more and just hungry to develop themselves.”