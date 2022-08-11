The No. 7 printed on Gerard Stringer’s shorts following an East Carolina football practice on Saturday was a change from the normal No. 30 he wore the four previous years. For some, a change in jersey number can be as simple as wanting to find new luck or finally being able to play under a favorite number.
Stringer’s number swap was something he wouldn’t have done earlier in his career, and it took some convincing to do it this time around. After all, having the No. 7 printed brightly on the front and back of his Pirates’ uniform was something that he’s been avoiding for more than half a decade.
“My brother passed away in 2014 and he wore number seven in high school,” Stringer said. “So I decided to keep that with me. My dad’s grandma passed when he was seven. So it has always been that number for me.
“My dad always wanted me to wear it and I didn’t want to wear it. And I was always scared of number seven because everything bad happened with number seven, but I decided to just embrace it and I love it.”
Stringer wore the number in his final high school season at Nansemond River High School in Suffolk, Va. But he soon got away from it when he joined the Pirates in 2018. He’s played under No. 30 ever since and that was just fine. He didn’t want anything to do with the single-digit number that seemed only to be associated with pain and loss.
Yet on Saturday, Stringer spoke about a new mindset that came with proudly wearing No. 7, which became available when a number of players swapped digits from previous seasons. Among the many number switches, cornerback Juan Powell moved from No. 7 to zero, opening up the opportunity for Stringer, while safety Jireh Wilson made room for Powell when he switched from zero to No. 5.
Stringer, a senior safety, said that he is feeling 100 percent at camp for the first time since suffering a serious Achilles injury in the summer of 2020. He is excited that his body will physically be up to the task to be able to change the fate of that number.
Stringer had the best season of his ECU career in 2019 when he racked up 63 total tackles with one sack and two interceptions. He broke up five passes that season in 12 games and looked like a strong piece to a defense that was on the way to becoming a solid unit.
But Stringer didn’t get the chance to follow up on that season as the torn Achilles injury wiped out his 2020 season. He played in four games last season and showed by the end of the year that he was rounding back into form.
Now, the 6-foot-2, 204-pound safety is feeling strong again and is playing with an edge that has been sharpened over the past two years of limited football.
“Yeah, I feel 100 percent again,” he said. “I’m with the trainers every day, I stretch at the workouts, at the practices, I stretch and do everything I need to do with my Achilles.”
As a senior, Stringer is working on being a leader for the younger players, something he said is a new role for him. And while he finds himself working with and teaching some of those younger players as preseason camp rolls on, Stringer has found he has his own work to do and his own wolf to feed.
“Ever since high school that (number) has been helping me push through,” Stringer said. “Like, that’s been my motivation, my why. We talk about it here and in the locker room, like, what is my why? And that’s my why. Seven. And being that my brother and my dad took that role as number seven, that’s why I do what I do.”
After being chased around by that number for the past six years, Stringer found his own way to do the chasing. Stringer will still carry the meaning and the weight of the number with him, but after embracing the role that number has played in his life, that weight is no longer as heavy.