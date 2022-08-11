The No. 7 printed on Gerard Stringer’s shorts following an East Carolina football practice on Saturday was a change from the normal No. 30 he wore the four previous years. For some, a change in jersey number can be as simple as wanting to find new luck or finally being able to play under a favorite number.

Stringer’s number swap was something he wouldn’t have done earlier in his career, and it took some convincing to do it this time around. After all, having the No. 7 printed brightly on the front and back of his Pirates’ uniform was something that he’s been avoiding for more than half a decade.