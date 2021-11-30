College football head coaching jobs are opening across the country, kicking off the annual musical chairs tradition as the regular season ends.
One name that has been attached to at least a couple of openings is East Carolina’s Mike Houston.
ECU is coming off its first winning season since 2014, and Houston, the architect behind the team’s turnaround over the past three seasons, has been a trendy choice for openings in this part of the college football landscape.
Rumors about where Houston could land include a pair of Atlantic Coach Conference schools. He has been tied to head coaching positions at Virginia Tech and Duke as both schools have created coaching vacancies. Virginia Tech’s Justin Fuente was let go in November after a 5-5 start to the Hokies’ season. Meanwhile, Duke’s David Cutcliffe is gone following 14 seasons after the Blue Devils finished 3-9 this season.
Houston is currently under a five-year contract at ECU that runs through the 2023 season.
When asked on Monday during his weekly radio show about the prospects of him leaving, Houston said he is happy in his current position and confirmed that he is in negotiations for a contract extension.
“The one thing that I’ve stressed to (athletic director) Jon Gilbert, he and I talk daily, is that I’m very happy here,” Houston said on 94.3 The Game. “I’m honored to be the football coach here and we’ve been working for three weeks or so on a contract extension and those things are going along pretty positively, and we’re trying to put all that to bed this week.”
Under his current contract, Houston would be eligible for a $400,000 bonus should he still be employed through the length of his current contract.
Houston guided ECU to a 7-5 regular season and a 5-3 showing in the American Athletic Conference. Houston’s Pirates also qualified for a bowl game for the first time since the 2014 season, and did so with two games to spare as they earned their sixth win of the season on Nov. 13 at Memphis.
The Pirates will play in the Military Bowl in Annapolis, Md. on Dec. 27.
Houston said that reaching a bowl game “was one of our biggest goals for this year and the focal point” of the season.
The team will travel to D.C. on Dec. 23 ahead of the Dec. 27 game.