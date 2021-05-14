The Eastern North Carolina Football Coaches Association has selected its all-area team for Class 1A/2A (combined) for the recently-concluded spring season.
Riverside High School wide receiver Javion Griffin, a senior who has signed with the University of Richmond, was one of the offensive selections.
Griffin caught 35 passes for 589 yards and nine touchdowns for the Knights this past season. He averaged 16.8 yards per catch, more than 98 yards per game and his season-long reception went for 77 yards.
Griffin was joined on the offensive side of the ball by quarterback Wyatt Holland of Midway, running backs Raekwon Batts of Beddingfield and Avante George of Rosewood, wide receiver Michael Pool of Pamlico County, flex player James Gorham of Northside and offensive linemen Amate Jones of Beddingfield, Nathan Columbo of John A. Holmes, Vito Boyd of Ayden-Grifton, Justin Ratliff of East Duplin and Nick Harvey of Kinston.
The defensive team is made up of defensive linemen Kaveon Freshwater of Northeastern, C.J. Mims of West Craven, Zion Wilson of Northside and Jayden Willis of Greene Central, linebackers Walt Gerrard of Washington, Teddy Wilson of John A. Holmes and Russell Gaby of East Duplin, defensive backs Jerron Hinton of Northeastern, Johnathan Haddock of South Lenoir and Sam Van Zant of Northside and flex player Jalen Razor of Tarboro.
Alden Kembrell of Croatan (kicker) and Justin Cobb of North Lenoir (returners) are the specialists.
Running back Terry Moore of Washington was named Offensive Player of the Year, while Savone Tutt of Pamlico County was tabbed Defensive Player of the Year.
Northside’s Keith Boyd was named Coach of the Year. Boyd led the Panthers to the state 1-A championship game.