WILLIAMSTON - In a battle of winless squads who shivered through the cold of Christmas week, it took this week’s New Year’s thaw to melt the ice for one of those teams.
It came Tuesday night for the Bertie High Lady Falcons, as they topped conference rival Riverside 42-37 in a contest that went down to the wire.
Alexia Dickerson (17 points) and Kydra Brown (10) each led rallies in the second and fourth quarters to power Bertie to victory. Dickerson did her damage before fouling out with nearly five minutes left in the game.
Zihanna Lightfoot led Riverside with 20 points.
Bertie was in a hole early as Riverside ran out to a 5-0 lead thanks to Tamyah Rhodes scoring four of her seven total points. Dickerson then got the Lady Falcons on the scoreboard and her second basket made it 7-4, Lady Knights by the end of the first quarter.
Bertie tied it three times in the opening minutes of the second quarter, taking their first lead on a Dickerson shot in the lane (11-9) and equaling that margin later on a pair of free throws by ZyNaeja Leary (13-11).
From there, the Falcons picked up the pace and outscored Riverside 6-2 the rest of the period for a 19-13 lead at halftime.
The onslaught continued with a pair of three-pointers to open the third quarter. A layup added by Dickerson staked Bertie to a 27-13 lead, their largest bulge of the game.
But then came some cold shooting woes and foul trouble allowing the Knights to climb back into it, outscoring the Falcons 8-2 to climb within eight (29-21) headed to the final frame.
An early Lightfoot lay-up got Riverside within six (29-23) before Trianna Smallwood broke through for the Falcons with a running one-handed lay-up.
Bertie’s lead remained around eight or nine points until the 4:41 mark when Dickerson went out with her fifth foul. What followed was another scoring drought allowing Riverside to cut their deficit to four points (38-34) thanks to eight points from Lightfoot as Falcon coach Kelvin Hayes called a time-out with 1:20 remaining.
Brown then hit a lay-up to push the edge back up to six, but a triple by Rhodes at the 1:05 mark had Knights fans thinking upset (40-37). Riverside was forced to foul and Bertie nervously made 2-of-5 free throws down the stretch to preserve a five-point win.
Riverside fell to 0-7, 0-3 in conference, and played a non-conference tilt with Pamlico County the next night before hosting rival South Creek.
Bertie (1-8, 1-2) meanwhile, traveled to South Creek for a Jan. 6 date before entertaining North East Carolina Prep in Windsor on the 10th.