Falcons fall prey to the Knights Andre' Alfred Sports Writer May 5, 2022

WINDSOR - Riverside High School blanked Bertie 5-0 during Tuesday's home Four Rivers Conference game.Both teams struggled offensively and remained scoreless through three straight innings.The Knights ended a couple of innings with bases loaded, but they could not bring anyone across the plate.The Falcons defense held true and was able to manufacture a textbook double play to end the inning for the Knights with bases loaded.Riverside was finally able to light up the scoreboard with a run in the fourth inning. In the fifth inning, the Knights bombarded the Falcons with a series of hits and racking up five additional runs.The Knights came to bat at the top of the sixth frame, but the game was terminated due to high winds, lightning and rain.Riverside was officially awarded the win since the game went five full innings.Since the win, the Knights have knocked off Bertie 11-1 and then defeated South Creek 17-2.Andre' Alfred can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com. Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.