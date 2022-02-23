I have always heard that egos are fed. I have been told on many occasions that somebody had to feed their ego. I have even been accused, on more than one occasion, of feeding mine.
I have never really understood what exactly you are supposed to feed an ego, but recent news reports have me wondering how much money an ego could eat. Better yet, how much money would it take to fill up an ego and leave it satisfied.
The reason I bring this up is LA Rams Super Bowl champion head coach Sean McVay. Rumors are that he could fetch between $10 and $15 million a year by quitting his job as a coach and going into the broadcast booth to cover the NFL. I believe he currently makes a little over $8 million.
Let me say, first of all, that these are the kind of dilemmas I hope we all have to deal with one day. Kudos to Sean McVay.
It appears that he enjoys what he does. The man clearly loves football and the dream of coaching an NFL team is a dream many people have had yet very few have achieved.
There are only 32 NFL head coaching jobs in the world. Not only does he have one, but now he’s won the game’s ultimate prize and is considered by most to be one of the best in the profession.
I mentioned his passion for football and coaching because, aside from money or ego, why else do it? Maybe the more appropriate question there is, why keep doing it?
It would appear that Sean McVay has an opportunity for a 20 percent or more pay increase with a massive reduction in stress, work hours and responsibilities.
The potential increase in pay removes money from the list of reasons not to go to the broadcasting booth. At this point it is only passion or ego that keeps him coaching.
He’s human like the rest of us, so it is more likely a combination of the two. I do hope for his sake that it is more the former than the later.
If it’s ego, I can’t imagine what would be required to satiate it. A championship and money clearly wouldn’t do the trick. Maybe he feels like he needs to put an “s” on the end of championship and make it plural or maybe it’s the record book he’s after.
Both are theoretically achievable, but realistically lofty goals. It would certainly require a hefty-sized ego to go after them. Then again, I don’t think you become as good at anything as Sean McVay is at coaching football without acquiring an abundance of self confidence.
If you, like Sean McVay, are in your job not because of the money, but because you love it or won’t be happy until you’re the best ever do it, then kudos to you too.
As for the rest of us, offer us more money to do less work, have more time for family and fun and be less stressed and you might be amazed at the speed and enthusiasm used to accept the offer.
David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong believer that BLM. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com.