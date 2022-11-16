We have a problem folks.
I learned moments ago about the shooting in Charlottesville where three UVA football players were killed by a teammate. Why I came here to process it I honestly don’t know.
Maybe it’s an attempt to do what I can because I feel there is little I can do. These tragedies don’t often make their way into the sports section of the newspaper but eventually, everything gets hit.
I’m not here to offer a solution. I was taught not to come forward with a problem without some sort of fix, but everyone seems to love offering their solution to the problem so ask around if you are curious. For what it’s worth, most may be right and the fix may require a combination of ideas akin to Donna Moss and her mother’s cats.
Unlike most people who proactively offer their opinion on the problem, I’m smart enough to know that there are smarter people than me better suited to figure that stuff out. I’m also smart enough to see that there is a problem that needs a solution.
Some will say parents won’t have to worry so much about sending their kids to school if there is gun control. Some will say there is a mental health problem. Some will say there is a lack of religion. Some will say people with guns are less likely to be victims.
I genuinely don’t pretend to know the answer. Maybe the Moms and Dads of those kids would be able to talk to their sons today if there was better legislation or healthcare. Maybe God or His children could have intervened.
I consider myself humbly His and prayed for those victims, their families and friends. The shooter and his family too. I don’t believe prayer to ever be too late to help which is why I did it, but I know it won’t bring those boys back.
Maybe the last solution referenced before is right. Maybe if everyone exercised their right to bear arms, it would reduce these tragedies. We cannot all put guns in our pockets though, so we would have to carry a holster for it, maybe something that goes around your waist.
We could even put extra ammo on the belt part. I enjoy shooting, but my eyes are sensitive to light so I’m going to need sunglasses or maybe a hat with a large brim. Can’t know for sure what that would be like, but I imagine it would be wild.
Again, I don’t know the solution to the problem, but I really hope we can all get on the same page about the fact that a problem exists. I’m a Dad whose son is too young for college football or a sidearm and him getting shot at school someday is a bigger concern for me than it should be.
The sooner we can all agree that’s a problem, the sooner we can have a genuine conversation about solutions.
David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong Tar Heel fan. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com
