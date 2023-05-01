The 2023 NFL Draft wrapped up on Saturday and no East Carolina players were selected in the three-day, seven-round event.
But the undrafted free agent market saw a number of Pirates sign with NFL teams.
Running back Keaton Mitchell signed with the Baltimore Ravens. Many national draft experts had projected Mitchell as a late-round selection, but the speedy rusher ultimately didn’t hear his name called over the weekend.
Quarterback Holton Ahlers and receiver C.J. Johnson both signed with the Seattle Seahawks. Ahlers and Johnson were teammates at D.H. Conley High School before teaming up at ECU where the duo was a part of the first Pirate offense to produce a 3,000-yard passer, two 1,000-yard receivers and a 1,000-yard rusher in the same season.
Also, offensive lineman Noah Henderson signed with the Buffalo Bills, and tight end Ryan Jones agreed to terms with the New York Giants.
McNeill contract
The East Carolina University Board of Trustees on Thursday approved a contract extension for head women’s basketball coach Kim McNeill.
The agreement will extend McNeill’s contract through March of 2027. McNeill’s initial contract was set to expire after next season.
“Today is a great day for me and my family,” McNeill said in a release. “I’m very honored to know that I will be the head women’s basketball coach here at East Carolina University for the next several years. Thank you to Chancellor Rogers for this great opportunity and to Jon Gilbert for believing in me and giving me time to build this program the right way.”
McNeill guided the Pirates to the NCAA tournament last season after the team won the American Athletic Conference tournament as a No. 3 seed. It was the program’s third NCAA tournament berth and first since 2007. The other was in 1982.
The Pirates lost in the first round to Texas, but the program is on the rise. An infusion of young talent meshed with experienced players and the team played to a 23-10 overall record, including going 11-5 in AAC games after being picked to finish last in the conference in a preseason poll of the league’s coaches.
McNeill has compiled a 51-63 overall record in her four seasons as a head coach of the Pirates. This past year was the first winning season.
McNeill was named AAC coach of the year, while guard Danae McNeal was named the league’s defensive player of the year and most improved player, with Farmville Central product Amiya Joyner claiming the freshman of the year award.
PCC baseball
The Bulldogs won two games on Saturday against Southeastern Community College-Whiteville. PCC picked up a 17-10 win, then won 4-3 to sweep a doubleheader.
Martin Zelenka and Hunter Zents each homered and batted in four runs apiece in the opener as part of a 16-hit attack for the Bulldogs (26-13, 20-10).
In Game 2, Evan Wyrick went 3-for-3 with a home run, one double and two RBIs to lead PCC. The Bulldogs scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth and hung on for the win.
ECU softball
The Pirates split a doubleheader with N.C. State on Saturday in Raleigh.
ECU lost, 4-2, in the first game before bouncing back to defeat the Wolfpack 4-1 in the second game.
The Pirates (27-24, 3-12 AAC) had three hits in the first game, but broke out for eight in the second. They were led by Bailee Wilson’s 2-for-4 performance that included a two-run home run. Also, Joie Fittante went 2-for-2 off the bench.
ECU scored four runs in the fourth inning to break open the game. The Pirates will return to American Athletic Conference play with a home series against Tulsa beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday.
ECU lacrosse
The Pirates lost to No. 5 James Madison, 19-5, on Saturday. ECU (10-7, 3-3 AAC) got goals from Camryn Pennypacker, Frances Kimel, Ellie Bromley and Erin Gulden.
All three ECU goalkeepers saw action in the game. JThe Pirates will play the Florida Gators at 7 p.m. Thursday.