Normally, I write a column in late December about how the past year has been or resolutions I may have going into affect on January first.
This year, can we agree that 2020 was awful?
It was terrible. There was a global pandemic that impacted all and devastated many. My beloved Tar Heels lost a home men’s basketball game to Clemson for the first time in history, and my Buckeye-loving wife asked for a divorce.
That was 2020 in review.
As far as New Year’s resolutions go, let’s just say I resolve to wear a mask, and root for Michigan more.
I mention all this because 2020 took a toll on all of us. Many of us have jobs if we are fortunate. We have families and responsibilities on top of goals and, if we are really lucky, we still have hopes and dreams.
In the midst of all this, 2020 happened and we were all reminded that we have so little command over the circumstances around us. It can become very easy to feel powerless, weak and out of control.
At no point in the past year was I ever actually powerless, weak or out of control – but I certainly felt it. I don’t know about anyone else but me personally, as a man, I wasn’t overly comfortable admitting to others that I needed help.
I didn’t need a hug (although I do like a nice hug) or anyone to pat me on the head and tell me everything is going to be OK.
Let’s be honest: it might not be OK.
What I needed, and what we all need, is a good resource or two we feel comfortable unloading our troubles on. We don’t give them our problems, that’s something you do in prayer. It’s imperative though that we vocalize them.
I used to think I was too tough to do that. I played football, pancaked 500-pound men and got paid to bounce drunk Marines out of a bar.
Guys like that don’t admit that they feel out of control. Tough guys don’t ask to talk about their feelings.
Turns out we do. I needed help and the toughest thing I did all year was ask for it.
My problems didn’t magically go away. Trust me, I still have plenty. What I also have now, though, is a better understanding that all I can do is control the controllable and a greater appreciation for the blessings I already have.
Turns out that in a storm full of clouds, silver linings are everywhere.
David Friedman is a longtime sports writer and lifelong believer that BLM. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com.