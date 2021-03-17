Consequences and repercussions.
Those are the words uttered by Eddie Murphy in the comedy classic “Life” and they have been bouncing around in my head for weeks.
If you haven’t seen the 1999 film starring fellow comedy legends Martin Lawrence and Bernie Mac, I implore you to do so. If ever there was cause for guffaw, it was this movie.
The words consequences and repercussions have been on repeat in my mind, not just because of the funny scene in the film, but because of a term I keep hearing in the news. I’ve begun noticing it in my sports coverage now too.
Cancel culture.
This is the term being used to describe how society is dealing with some people and companies with whom they don’t agree. People say or do something the masses don’t like and the next thing you know, they aren’t in commercials, movies or on television anymore. It’s as if they had been cancelled.
I first remember the words being used in relation to sports last year when former Reds announcer Thom Brennaman was taken off the air and suspended following the use of a homophobic slur during a broadcast. While some were outraged at his remark, others were frustrated that he was seemingly unable to provide for his family because he made a mistake.
It happened again more recently when another broadcaster got caught by the microphone speaking freely to a coworker or friend. This time it was someone covering high school sports who, upon seeing young women kneeling in protest to racial inequality, responded by calling them a word I won’t describe here but adequately demonstrated their need for protest.
It’s not just broadcasters subject to be caught being hateful and hurtful. Miami Heat’s Meyers Leonard got into trouble with the league recently after he used an anti-semitic slur while livestream gaming. Like all of the other men referenced above, Leonard wasn’t fired but suspended from his duties.
Also, in all three cases, there has been a simultaneous demand from the public for organizations to both cut ties with the men who got caught saying these things and avoid the trend of cancel culture.
That’s when those words pop back in my head. Consequences and repercussions. Isn’t that what cancel culture ultimately is, the consequences and repercussions of the public finally having a voice through social media?
I’m just a sports guy who likes movies, but it seems to me that Eddie Murphy had it right all along.
At least until he decided to make Coming 2 America PG-13.
David Friedman is a longtime sports writer and lifelong believer that BLM. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com.