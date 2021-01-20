It began with a dip of the toe, then my foot, and now I’m knee deep. So before I plunge head first into the college basketball season, I wanted to officially close out the 2020 college football season with some final observations.
Not that they needed any help in recruiting, I mean any at all, but now that Alabama has won a National Championship by throwing the ball I expect it will help them get more athletic and talented receivers like DeVonta Smith and even more dynamic versions of Mac Jones. Unless you’re a Bama fan, the family friendly word you are looking for is yikes.
I know my beloved Tar Heels lost in the Orange Bowl and it sure felt a lot like a loss when I watched it. In hindsight, after watching it again - more than once - it feels more like a win then I can remember another loss feeling.
There is a good mix of young and upperclassman talent on that team and I very much look forward to seeing what a less crazy off-season and 12 early enrollees (who are already on campus working out) look like in 2021.
East Carolina fans should be asking wary family, friends, neighbors and coworkers to wear a mask and get the COVID-19 vaccine for the sake of the Pirates. ECU didn’t finish the year with a winning record, ending the season 4-5 (Tulsa was a W) but they did finish strong with two wins.
Everyone is eligible to return, their best running back was in high school last year, their quarterback threw four touchdowns in his last game and the coaches keep finding even more ways to get athletes like Jsi Hatfield the ball. If Pirate fans are allowed to return to the stadium this fall and be the difference maker they usually are, ECU may go bowling next season.
Clemson is expected to return all 11 starters on defense. To fans of all the ACC teams in the Atlantic Division, (I’m looking at you N.C. State and Wake Forest fans) I hate it for y’all. I’m not being sarcastic I promise, it almost doesn’t seem fair that a group that talented might all come back.
Despite Clemson being Clemson, Wolfpack fans have good reason to be optimistic in 2021 if they can keep their quarterback healthy and Deacon fans are just waiting for their defense to catch up with their offense, but there is hope. It’s Duke fans we should be checking on to make sure they are okay.
You would be hard-pressed to find a bigger David Cutcliffe fan wearing Carolina blue than myself, but I think it may be time for the quarterback whisperer to think about becoming a quarterback coach again. The Blue Devils just finished their worst season in over a decade and their recruiting class isn’t good.
Replacing coordinators and position coaches often takes times to produce results without exceptional talent to work with and with a new athletic director, Cutcliffe may have limited amounts of both.
