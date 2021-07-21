Austin Knight was an unofficial assistant pitching coach for East Carolina’s baseball team the last few years, and now he is in charge as the official pitching coach.
How closely Knight worked with former pitching coach Jason Dietrich, who recently left the Pirates to take over as head coach at Cal State Fullerton, played a role in Pirate head coach Cliff Godwin staying within his staff to promote Knight. ECU pitchers referenced, especially this season, how Knight helped them as a volunteer assistant coach focused on pitching and serving as camp coordinator, which he will continue at ECU.
“I know that guy and our pitchers are comfortable with him and he’s a star,” Godwin said earlier this week. “One day, it is going to be tough to keep him here, because he’s a star in the profession. ... In games, it was Dietrich, AK and me, and they were talking to each other about what pitch to call in a situation. Every once in a while, they would ask me what my input is, but I have zero concern about Austin Knight being our pitching coach. He is invested in our guys to get them to the level they need to be individually, and then in our team.”
Godwin officially completed his staff Thursday in announcing David Macias as an assistant coach, ending Macias’ four-year stint as Vanderbilt’s volunteer coach.
Under Godwin now is Jeff Palumbo, who remains associate head coach and recruiting coordinator joined by Knight in his new pitching coach role, Macias an assistant coach and Colby Bortles being retained as director of operations along with Blake Hardegree working as director of player development.
Knight, who came to ECU in September of 2019, was a catcher for Ole Miss at the 2014 College World Series. This is his first stint as a true pitching coach.
“He grew up in a coaching family and went to Ole Miss and was in a great system there,” said Godwin, who himself was a catcher for the Pirates from 1998-2001. “He has learned a lot about pitching because he was a catcher. ... I think a lot of catchers can be great pitching coaches. Tommy Eason, dating back to when I played, was a catcher and a pitching coach at East Carolina.”
Caddell to Cleveland
ECU veteran catcher Seth Caddell signed with the Cleveland Indians as an undrafted free agent, adding to the trio of Gavin Williams, Connor Norby and Thomas Francisco, who were selected during the Major League Baseball draft to begin their professional careers.
Williams went in the first round to Cleveland. Caddell was second on the Pirates this year with 14 home runs.
Contact Ronnie Woodward at rwoodward@reflector.com, 252-329-9592 and follow @RonnieW11 on Twitter.
Softball hurlers now Pirates
First-year East Carolina softball coach Shane Winkler used the transfer portal to sign two pitchers already with collegiate experience in left-hander Addy Bullis from Dayton and righty Madisyn Davis as a transfer from UCF.
Bullis was Dayton’s lead pitcher this year, earning second-team All-Atlantic 10 honors with a 13-7 record and 1.98 ERA. She recorded at least eight strikeouts in seven games, topped by a career-high of 13.
“To be able to bring in two pitchers that give opposing offenses two completely different looks is going to be huge,” Winkler said in a release.
Tennis roster takes shape
East Carolina women’s tennis coach Kirstin Burgess added Sara Komer as assistant coach and signed six players in preparation for the team’s return to competition in the fall. ECU also announced Alisa Diercksen, who is one of five players in Pirate history to be nationally ranked by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association, will return for a fourth ECU season as a graduate student.
Avery Hilbig is an SMU transfer. The other five signees are international prospects — Martina Muzzolon (Padua, Italy), Ines Bachir (Casablanca, Morocco), Anne Lou Champion (Saint-Amand-Montrond, France), Danique Havermans (Zevenbergen, The Netherlands) and Alisha Hussain (Hvidovre, Denmark/Keiser University).
Hamilton adds Holland
Ashley Holland was named a new assistant coach for the ECU women’s soccer team under head coach Jason Hamilton.
Holland was at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., working with players from the U13 to U19 level, including goalkeepers from the U.S. youth national teams and Puerto Rico senior national team.
“Throughout the process, her excitement about the position and program aligned very closely with (assistant coach) Emily (Buccilla) and I, making her the right person to join us,” Hamilton said.
- ECU Media Relations