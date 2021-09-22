It was a great weekend for your favorite football team… probably. It depends on which North Carolina team you were rooting for.
A friend of mine reached out Saturday morning to ask if she should be worried about her Pirates. They were 10-point underdogs, and I told her they would lose but she should keep faith in Mike Houston. Turns out I was half right.
Greenville native Holton Ahlers threw for two touchdowns, ran for one and caught another whilst leading ECU to a road win at Marshall. An interception sealed the victory, but it was Ahlers who shined late and put them in position to win.
To show you how little I know, I was convinced that head coach Bronco Mendenhall and the Virginia Cavaliers were going to take advantage of a Carolina offensive line that looked offensive. I was a quarter right, and it was the second quarter.
UNC outscored UVA 56-18 through the other three quarters. The Tar Heel O-line played better, quarterback Sam Howell made better decisions in read and run/pass option plays and Jay Bateman’s defense held the Wahoos to 24 yards rushing on 22 attempts. Yes, you read that last one correctly.
Wake Forest embarrassed Florida State and I couldn’t be happier. I know the Demon Deacon fanbase isn’t as large as many of the others, but they are loyal and I have some family that went there so I am pleased when they win against teams other than my Tar Heels.
They also have a Hertford County graduate playing wideout whose very proud family fills my social media timeline with photos every Saturday so I have an extra reason to cheer them on.
N.C. State manhandled Furman. Ten points to any reader who can tell me where Furman University is without looking it up. Points can be collected and redeemed for absolutely nothing at the end of the year.
Furman’s not exactly a powerhouse, but they were on the schedule and the Wolfpack didn’t play down to their competition. It was a convincing win for N.C. State that allowed their coaching staff to get a lot of players on the field and some valuable game experience that will help later.
Even Duke won Saturday, beating a Northwestern team that finished last season 10th in the AP poll. The fact that they play in the Big Ten means that they were certainly overrated but still, a tip of the cap to Blue Devil Head Coach David Cutcliff for an impressive victory.
Chowan University defeated Erskine by 30 to remain undefeated at 3-0 and I’m certain ECSU’s band and the P.O.I.S.O.N. drumline showed up and showed off at Norfolk State. We won’t talk about their football team.
Speaking of undefeated, your Carolina Panthers are 2-0 ladies and gentlemen. The defense has looked pretty good and with a trip to Houston coming up Thursday and Texans QB Tyrod Taylor banged up, I like their odds of extending that winning streak.
