ROBERSONVILLE — Javion Griffin and Shamir Basnight combined for 228 rushing yards and five touchdowns as Riverside defeated South Creek 33-8 Friday night in a nonconference football game between the Martin County rivals.
Despite more than doubling the Cougars’ (0-2 overall) offensive output in the first half, 163-77, the Knights (1-0 overall) led just 13-8 at the break thanks to a much-improved defensive effort by the home team.
Riverside was able to pull away in the second half by taking advantage of South Creek turnovers and penalties to amass 20 unanswered points.
South Creek received the ball to start the third quarter and lost possession on the second play due to a fumble.
The Knights then went 29 yards in 14 plays and chewed up more than seven minutes off the clock, as Basnight went the final yard for the score to make it 19-8 with 4:30 left in the quarter.
South Creek gave the ball away following a punt, and the Knights drove 35 yards before Dontavious Brown picked off a pass to end the potential scoring threat.
SCHS, however, couldn’t move the ball and was forced to punt again, and RHS took over at midfield with 10:29 left in the game.
Griffin then raced the distance for the TD, and Kolby Chesson’s extra point made it 26-8 with 10:15 to play.
On the first play following the kickoff, South Creek lost another fumble – this time at its own 43-yard line.
Six plays later, the Knights put the ball in the end zone as Griffin scored from three yards with 6:10 left. Chesson’s PAT completed the scoring for Riverside.
Riverside took the opening kickoff and drove 58 yards in nine plays. Basnight had a pair of carries totaling 27 yards, while Griffin added a 24-yard run to put the Knights deep in Cougar territory. After a pair of penalties by SCHS, Griffin gained a yard and Basnight went in from the 2 on second-and-goal with 9:13 left in the first quarter. Chesson, coming over from the Knights’ soccer team, booted his first PAT for a 7-0 lead.
The next four possessions ended with four punts – two by each team.
Riverside drove 54 yards in 10 plays to start the second stanza, overcoming a personal foul penalty as Griffin carried four times for 31 yards and Basnight finishing it off with a 38-yard run for the TD.
RHS led 13-0 with 7:47 left in the first half.
The Knights recovered a South Creek fumble at their own 42 but the Cougar defense made a stand at midfield.
South Creek then produced its only points of the game on a seven-yard run by Jeffrey Cobb and a two-point conversion run by Brown to make it 13-8 with 1:18 left in the first half. De’Von Cox set up Cobb’s score with a 35-yard run.
Riverside used a 27-yard run by Griffin and a 15-yard facemask penalty by South Creek to move to the Cougar 19, but Griffin was stopped for a two-yard loss and the clock ran out before the visitors could spike the ball.
Riverside finished with 344 total yards as Griffin had 131 on 10 carries and Basnight added 97 on 13 attempts. Tykeen Freeman completed five passes for 52 yards – four of them to Griffin for 30 yards.
The Knights were penalized nine times for 75 yards.
Cox (six carries, 41 yards) led South Creek, which finished with 77 yards of offense. The Cougars gained no yards in the second half.
The Cougars were flagged 11 times for 91 yards.
Riverside returns to action on Friday (March 12) at Tarboro in a Coastal Plains 1A Conference game. South Creek entertains Northside in a league matchup.