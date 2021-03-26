WILLIAMSTON — Right-hander Michael Gurganus allowed no hits over five innings and Bear Grass Charter pulled away late to secure a 10-0 victory over Riverside in middle school baseball action Thursday.
Gurganus struck out 11 batters, walked three and hit one batter to earn the win for the middle school Bears.
Riverside had several runners on base through five innings but left all of them stranded.
Bear Grass struck for three runs in the second inning and then added five more in the fourth frame and two in the fifth. The Bears finished with 10 hits overall, as Jamison Moore (two runs), Gurganus and (two runs) and Drake Summerlin (run) each had two hits and Nate Gurganus, Jackson Rawls, Maddox Tucker and Brayden Perry collected one hit each.
Rawls walked twice and was hit by a pitch, while Luke Rogerson walked twice and scored twice for BGC.
A single by Moore, an error, a walk to Nate Gurganus, a hit from Perry and two passed balls gave the Bears a 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning.
In the five-run fifth, the Bears got a triple from Moore, singles from Michael Gurganus and Summerlin, walks to Rogerson and Perry, a hit batter (Rawls) and an error to plate five runs.
Hits from Rawls (two RBI) and Michael Gurganus in the top of the fifth inning, combined with a walk to Summerlin, completed the scoring for Bear Grass.
The Knights left a runner stranded at third (Jackson Harrell via walk) in the first inning, one runner at first (Torrey Young via walk) in the second frame (Gurganus struck out the last two batters), a runner in the third (Easton Warren, who was hit by a pitch and advanced on a passed ball) and two runners in the fourth (Trent Mizelle, who reached on an error and advanced on a passed ball; and after two strikeouts, Seth Thomas walked but a fielder’s choice ended the inning).
Michael Gurganus then fanned the side in the bottom of the fifth to end the contest via the mercy rule.
Champ Tice (into the third inning), Brody Whitaker, Ty Scott and Jackson Ward saw action on the mound for Riverside.