BEAR GRASS – Madi Hall fired a three-hit shutout and added two hits at the plate as the Bear Grass Charter School softball team blanked Cape Hatteras 6-0 in an Atlantic-5 1A Conference game Tuesday night (April 20).
The Bears improved to 8-2 overall and emerged 5-0 in the A-5.
Jenna Rawls, Bailey Peed and Carsyn Briley also added two hits each for Bear Grass, which jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and then added two runs in the third and one more in the fourth.
In the first inning, Hall led off with a single, Briley doubled to bring her in, and Emilee Perry walked. Macy Bowen drove in a run with a single and the other run scored on a fielder’s choice by Kendal Furlough.
In the third, Furlough doubled, Peed tripled and Rawls singled to account for the two runs.
In the fourth, Briley singled and scored on a two-out single by Addison Dotson for the final BGC run.
Hall was sharp on the mound, striking out 11 with no walks. Two of the three hits she allowed came in the sixth inning.