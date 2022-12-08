BEAR GRASS - Bear Grass senior Madison Hall signed her letter of intent on Wednesday, Nov. 30, to play softball at Pitt Community College.
BEAR GRASS - Bear Grass senior Madison Hall signed her letter of intent on Wednesday, Nov. 30, to play softball at Pitt Community College.
Hall is a two-sport athlete who plays softball and volleyball at Bear Grass Charter School.
Her reasons for choosing Pitt were both sensible and also sentimental.
“I have a scholarship to play softball at Pitt,” Hall shared. My sister also attended Pitt and played softball there.”
“I started attending Bear Grass Charter when I was in the eighth grade and I have played softball and volleyball there ever since. Softball and volleyball have been a major part of my life, I grew up watching my sister play. I’ve been on the softball field since I was two weeks old, in a stroller, while my Mom was coaching,” Hall shared as she reminisced.
She continued sharing nuggets of her high school journey.
“Travel softball has brought me so many opportunities to travel to a lot of different places, it has brought me many many great relationships that down the road will be very important,” Hall said. “As a person, softball has helped me to be a team player and to do what’s best for my team.”
Hall also shared her experiences with her mother as her coach.
“My mom coached me at 8U travel softball and I said, no, no, no you are no longer my coach anymore,” Hall stated as she laughed. “But with her being my coach when I got a little older it most definitely helped me.
“I didn’t get any favoritism,” she continued. “I had to work hard and show people that I wasn’t out there just to be out there. I had to work harder to cut down that chatter from people thinking I was getting favoritism because my Mom was the coach.”
Although they didn’t always see eye-to-eye, the two had a good experience.
“With my Mom being the coach, we did butt heads a little bit in certain situations, but it has taught me that I had to show people the reason why I was out there. It was because of my talent and not because my Mom was the coach,” Hall continued proudly.
Madison Hall shared how being a student athlete in high school has prepared her for college.
“Playing sports has taught me to study and keep my grades up. When I go to Pitt I will only have three more classes to complete before I go into the nursing program. So being in sports has taught me to get my work done, not to procrastinate and get the best possible grades that I can because it will help me in the future,” she concluded.
Hall’s plans are to complete her nursing curriculum at Pitt and later transfer to East Carolina University or another college to get her bachelor’s in nursing and even continue on to be a practitioner.
Andre’ Alfred can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.
