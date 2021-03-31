BEAR GRASS – The season opener was a big success.
The Bear Grass Charter School girls soccer team scored four times in each half to secure an 8-0 victory over Cape Hatteras Monday in an Atlantic-6 Conference match.
The Bears blitzed the Hurricanes with four goals in the first 10 minutes of the first half.
Senior captain Logan Roberson tallied her first goal five minutes in, and fellow senior captain Alana Haltigan followed with her first goal a couple of minutes later.
Roberson added her second goal minutes later, and Haltigan followed suit with her second goal, to make it 4-0 with 30 minutes left in the first half.
Cape Hatteras played the Bears even the rest of the first half, even though Bear Grass was able to generate several other scoring opportunities.
The second half featured three straight goals from Haltigan, and Roberson added her third goal (hat trick) later in the stanza.
The Bears’ defense was solid throughout, limiting the Hurricanes chances of scoring.
McKenzie Sawyer secured a handful of saves in goal for Bear Grass Charter.