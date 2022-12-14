No chronicle of Denny Hamlin’s ongoing NASCAR Cup Series career is complete without a few words, sentences or paragraphs about one of the key figures who helped him get started up the ladder toward the top of the sport. That would be relatively unknown former short-track driver Curtis “Bubba” Markham.

Who?

With NASCAR relatively quiet until February, this is an excerpt from “50 First Victories: NASCAR Drivers’ Breakthrough Wins” by Mike Hembree and Al “Buddy” Pearce, which was published in August by Octane Press in Austin, Texas.