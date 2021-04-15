WILLIAMSTON – The Bear Grass Charter School football team made history April 8 in impressive fashion.
The Bears, behind a dominating performance from their offensive line, jumped out to a three-touchdown lead at halftime and withstood a Riverside comeback to emerge with a 38-26 victory at “The Swamp.”
It was the first time the schools have met on the gridiron in their collective histories. Bear Grass Charter started its football program four years ago, while Riverside – the consolidation of Williamston and Jamesville high schools – has had a program since 2011.
Bear Grass finished 3-1 overall (having lost two games due to COVID issues) and is the No. 3 seed in the East for the Class 1A state playoffs. The Bears will play host to No. 6 seed Perquimans (4-1) in the first round at 7 p.m. Friday (April 16).
Riverside ended its season at 1-5.
“In this particular year, in the spring of 2021, the best football team in Martin County is Bear Grass,” said Bears head coach Brian Paschal, whose squad opened the regular season with a win over South Creek 20-0 and then closed it by defeating the Knights. “That statement might not ever be made again, but it is this year.
“I understand that Riverside had a lot of extenuating circumstances – they lost a lot of kids over COVID issues and some injuries, but Bear Grass only has about 100 males in the high school,” the coach continued. “That’s what we have to work with – we have our own issues too. As far as tonight goes, it was a really good win for us and we’re very proud of our team and what they’ve accomplished.”
The first matchup between the schools was also a matchup of contrasting styles: the methodical, grind-it-out approach by the Bears against the “basketball on grass” philosophy of the Knights.
Bear Grass Charter set the tone with its first possession of the game.
Starting from their own 28-yard line, the Bears marched down the field in 17 plays, chewing up 10 minutes and 41 seconds off the clock.
Backed by a senior offensive line (Colin Whitehurst and D.J. Draper at tackle, Cole Cullipher and Tater Simmons at guards and Adam Harrison at center), running backs Logan Hale and Jameson Perry and quarterback Logan Coltrain were able to do pretty much what they wanted until a holding penalty backed up the Bears.
Facing a fourth-and-6 from the Riverside 24, Coltrain rolled to his right and threw to his left to Perry, who went 13 yards to the 11 for a first down. Hale then went for eight yards and Perry for one before Hale scored from two yards with 1:19 remaining in the first quarter. Coltrain’s two-point conversion run made it 8-0.
A short kickoff return coupled with a BGC penalty enabled the Knights to start from their own 36, and a 26-yard run by University of Richmond signee Javion Griffin moved the ball to the Bears’ 38. But two plays later, Riverside lost Shamir Basnight to an injury on a run by Tim Maxie. The Bears held the Knights on downs at their own 33 to start the second quarter.
“I will give Bear Grass the credit – they ran it down our throats,” said Riverside head coach Asim McGill. “But losing (Basnight) hurt us because he’s a very physical runner. I won’t use losing him as an excuse, but it did make us a one-dimensional football team.”
Sparked by a 42-yard run by Coltrain, the Bears needed just five plays to reach the end zone again. Coltrain’s 10-yard burst set up a seven-yard TD run by Hale to complete the 67-yard drive, and Coltrain’s conversion run made it 16-0 with 8:42 left in the first half.
Riverside showed its big-play ability on its next series. On second-and-16, quarterback Tykeen Freeman connected with Griffin for a 77-yard TD pass – which turned out to be the longest play from scrimmage in the first half for the Knights. The conversion pass failed, however, and Bear Grass still led 16-6 with 7:42 left in the half.
Bear Grass responded with a 76-yard drive in seven plays and took 3:54 off the clock. Hale, Perry and Coltrain were the featured runners again, and despite a holding penalty, the drive stayed alive when Coltrain found Shane Lanier for a 40-yard pass play down to the RHS 4-yard line. Perry took it in, Coltrain added the conversion run, and the Bears were up 24-6 with 3:47 left in the half.
The Knights used a long kickoff return by Griffin to set up at the BGC 31. A 12-yard run by Maxie pushed the ball to the 9 before Bear Grass held. A fourth-and-goal penalty on the Knights moved them back five yards, and from the 18, Freeman’s pass was intercepted by Coltrain and returned to the BGC 26.
At the half, Bear Grass Charter’s three scores absorbed 17 minutes and 9 seconds while Riverside’s TD took just 54 seconds.
The same trend – controlling the ball and the clock versus scoring quickly with a big play – continued in the second half.
Riverside made its charge in the third quarter. The Knights started from the Bears’ 34, and a 34-yard pass from Freeman to Griffin moved the ball to the 15. Two plays later, Freeman went the final 11 yards for the TD to make it 24-12 with 10:42 left.
The Knights then held Bear Grass, making two tackles for losses (Maxie and Treqawun Swain) and forcing an incomplete pass on fourth down at the Bears’ 49.
Seven plays later – and with the help of an unsportsmanlike penalty on BGC – Riverside scored again on an 11-yard TD pass from Freeman to Jyren Harrell. Tyquan Bunch’s conversion run cut the deficit to 24-20 with 4:51 remaining in the third quarter.
Could the Bears replicate their offensive success from the first half to stem the tide? The answer was yes.
Bear Grass went right back to what worked – controlling the line of scrimmage.
The Bears drove 73 yards in 12 plays, taking off 4:49 from the clock. Coltrain, Perry and Hale kept it going with big gains, and Coltrain went in from the 1-yard line to start the final quarter. Hale’s conversion run made it 32-20 with 11:55 remaining.
Coltrain then intercepted Freeman again on his own 10 on Riverside’s first offensive play after the TD. His return to midfield denied the Knights and set in motion a 12-play drive which consumed 7:54 off the clock. The Bears picked up two crucial third downs and Perry scored from the 4 to make it 38-20 with 3:57 left.
Riverside answered with a 49-yard drive in five plays as Freeman connected with Griffin on a 21-yard TD pass with 2:58 remaining.
The Bears then ran out the clock (2:55), picking up two first downs before Coltrain took a knee to end the game.
“We had to get first downs, and the first drive set the table for that,” Paschal said. “The whole idea was to keep Riverside’s offense off the field because they have such big-play capability – but when the same guys play both ways and they’re playing play after play, it becomes a bit harder when they have to turn around and play offense.”
Bear Grass Charter finished with 376 total yards – 323 on the ground and 53 through the air. Coltrain led all rushers with 157 yards on 25 carries while Hale added 92 on 19 attempts and Perry provided 74 yards on 17 attempts. Out of 64 plays, only six were for losses.
The Bears’ controlled time of possession, owning the ball for 36:04 while Riverside had the ball for 11 minutes, 56 seconds.
The Knights tallied 258 total yards – 89 rushing on 17 attempts (Freeman led the way with 40 yards on eight carries) and 169 passing. Freeman connected on six passes, including five to Griffin for 158 yards.