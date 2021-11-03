There is only one unbeaten team in the NHL, and they reside right here in North Carolina. Your Carolina Hurricanes are 8-0.
They were playing really well at the end of last season and they have since made some acquisitions that are paying off nicely. The Hurricanes have as good, if not a better, chance of hoisting up the Stanley Cup at the end of the season, as any other team.
Do yourself a favor and start paying attention to them now so you can really enjoy the fun later. Besides, it seems they might be good for awhile so the next few years could be exciting. You’re going to want a good seat on the bandwagon. There’s a thing or two you’ll want to know to fit in.
The first name you need to learn is Rod Brind’Amour. Wait… come back! Yes he’s Canadian but he’s also an honorary Carolinian.
He played for the Hurricanes and helped them win the franchise’s first and only Stanley Cup. His number was retired by the team but he never left, he just started coaching the players instead of playing with them.
He took over as the head coach three years ago and in season one, led them to their first playoff berth in a decade. They have returned every year since.
Last season Brind’Amour (pronounced Brenda•More) won Coach Of The Year after the Hurricanes won the division. They went on to lose to the eventual champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the playoffs.
As referenced above, there were a lot of off-season moves however, given their 8-0 record, I’d say it’s working out so far.
There is a new goalie in the net, a rookie getting playing time (and scoring) and free agent signings scattered around the lineup.
Despite all the changeover, Brind’Amour has the team playing really well and they should improve as the season continues and they learn to play better as a cohesive unit.
The only other name on the team you absolutely must know is Staal (pronounced Stall). Staal is a last name and when it comes to the Carolina Hurricanes and what year you are referencing, the first name changes, but there is always a Staal and he almost always plays well.
There are four Staal brothers that have come through the NHL. Eric, Marc, Jordan and Jared. All but Marc have played for the Hurricanes and Jordan is a Captain for the team now.
I get that hockey isn’t popular here in North Carolina, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be and with the Hurricanes, we have a really good reason to start paying attention to the sport.
For only the second time in history, the Hurricanes, Hornets and Panthers all won on the same day last Sunday. I understand that you have other sporting interests. I’m just reminding you that only one of those teams is likely to continue winning.
David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong believer that BLM. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com.