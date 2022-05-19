It was 22 years ago May 12 when Adam Petty died during an Xfinity Series practice session at New Hampshire Motor Speedway near Loudon.
America’s first fourth-generation racer was Lee Petty’s great-grandson, Richard Petty’s grandson and Kyle Petty’s son.
He was just 19 on that terrible Friday afternoon, clearly on the cusp of becoming NASCAR’s Next Big Thing. It was often said with a wink and a nod that Richard considered Adam the doting son he never had. It was an inside family joke about the exuberant, grinning, soft-hearted grandson so dear to his heart.
Adam had already enjoyed some modest success in the American Speed Association and Xfinity Series. As an 18-year-old in 1998, he had won an ARCA race at Charlotte, where his grandfather and father had won Cup races during their glory days.
As a kid between 1998-2000, he made 43 Xfinity starts with mixed results, understandable since he never spent much time in weekly short-track racing. The Pettys had always started near the top; why change anything for the family’s latest jewel?
He made his only Cup Series start in April of 2000 at Texas Motor Speedway. He started 33rd, ran respectably around mid-pack, but finished 40th when his engine quit halfway through the 500-miler.
Kyle didn’t make the show, and Adams was back in the garage when Hut Stricklin’s team asked Kyle for relief help. Oddly enough, father and son drove in the same race, but not at the same time.
Petty’s death in New Hampshire six weekends later was the first of three in NASCAR in just five months: Petty, Kenny Irwin Jr. (Cup back at Loudon in July) and Tony Roper (Camping World Truck Series at Fort Worth in October). Each died of a basilar skull fracture, the same head-and-neck trauma that would kill Dale Earnhardt in the season-opening 2001 Daytona 500.
Of the first three deaths, Petty’s hit American race fans the hardest. He was, after all, racing royalty, a young, charismatic, media- and PR-savvy charmer with obvious talent, unlimited potential and an Everyman personality.
Understandably, he was being counted on to carry the Pettys forward for the next few decades, a role he seemed superbly capable of handling. Raines and Roper were already in their 30s, their careers approaching the downside; still a teenager, Petty’s was spread out before him with untold promise.
Imagine if he had survived that Turn 3 Loudon crash and lived to be as good as NASCAR-watchers expected. For that matter, imagine if several other talented drivers had stayed with us longer.
For example: What if Neil Bonnett hadn’t crashed at Daytona Beach during a 1994 comeback attempt; if Alan Kulwicki and Davey Allison had survived those aviation accidents within a few months of each other in 1993; if the enormously talented Tim Richmond had been more health-conscious and not been forced to leave racing in 1987; if Ernie Irvan (1999), Steve Park (2001) and Jerry Nadeau (2003) hadn’t suffered serious head injuries in separate accidents; if Rob Moroso hadn’t been driving too fast on a North Carolina highway in 1990? And, of course, Big Dale.
At almost any point between 1990 and 2001 — and if things had turned out better — we might have had a Cup grid featuring a host of future Hall of Famers, plus Petty, Kulwicki, Richmond, Bonnett, Allison, Park, Moroso, Irvan and Nadeau. Just imagine how the sport would have been different throughout the recent decades.
Would Richmond and Allison have kept Earnhardt from winning all those championships? How would Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson have fared if Bonnett and Irvan had been around to challenge them? How quickly would Adam have helped Petty Enterprises return to prominence? Certainly, the sport would have a totally different look from what we have today.
Would one or two from that group have kept the Busch brothers in line? Would Joey Logano have dared wreck Allison coming for the white as he did to William Byron last weekend? Surely somebody would have kept Denny Hamlin from winning all those Daytona 500s. Would Jimmie Johnson have won five consecutive Cup titles? Unlikely, especially with Kulwicki at his best.
Again … something to think about: Of all sad words of tongue or pen, the saddest are these: “It might have been!”
