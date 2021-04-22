BEAR GRASS – In a season of firsts, Bear Grass Charter School’s football team continues to make history.
The Bears earned their first-ever postseason win in program history with a 48-42 victory over Perquimans Friday night (April 16) at home in the first round of the Class 1A state playoffs.
Bear Grass Charter (4-1 overall), the No. 4 seed, travels to No. 2 seed Northampton County (2-3) for a second-round game at 7 p.m. Friday night.
Perquimans, the No. 5 seed, had its season end at 4-2 following its second straight loss.
Bear Grass saw its season on the brink in the third quarter when it trailed 36-28 after a 37-yard pass from A’marion Hunter to Antwan Harris and a two-point conversion in the third quarter.
The Bears rallied, outscoring the Pirates 20-6 (including 14-6 in the final quarter) to emerge with the win.
The Pirates started the scoring in the first quarter.
Perquimans took advantage of a BGC fumble and scored two plays later on a 25-yard run by E.J. Gatling. The two-point conversion attempt failed, but then visitors led 6-0.
Bear Grass took an 8-6 lead when Jameson Perry scored on a four-yard run to cap a 12-play, 76-yard drive. Perry added the conversion run.
Each team scored twice in the second stanza.
Bear Grass made it 14-6. Taking advantage after a Perquimans fumble, the Bears went 47 yards in 10 plays as Perry went in from two yards.
Perquimans came back to tie it at 14 on a 54-yard run by Harris and a two-point conversion.
The Bears regained the lead, 22-14, on a 14-play, 48-yard drive which culminated with a one-yard run by Perry. The conversion was successful.
Perquimans came back with a 13-yard TD run from Hunter to cap a 55-yard drive in five plays. The conversion was good, and the teams went into the half tied at 22-all.
Perquimans used a 54-yard kickoff return from Harris to set up a two-play, nine-yard drive. Hunter’s 10-yard run made it 28-22 in the third quarter.
Bear Grass tied the score at 28-all when Logan Coltrain connected with Shane Lanier on a 34-yard TD pass to complete an 80-yard drive in 10 plays.
Perquimans responded with a six-play, 55-yard drive as Hunter found Gatling to give the Pirates the lead back.
Perry’s 30-yard TD run – which capped a 57-yard drive in three plays – pulled the Bears within two points, 36-34, at the end of the third quarter.
A 60-yard TD pass from Coltrain to Lanier put the home team on top for good, 40-36, in the fourth quarter.
The Bears tacked on their final points with a nine-play, 50-yard drive that ended with Perry scoring on a three-yard run. The conversion was good, giving BGC a 48-36 advantage.
Perquimans added its final score on a 52-yard run by Hunter.
Bear Grass racked up 441 yards of offense, including 347 rushing on 62 attempts. Perry led the way with 145 yards and five Tds on 24 carries, while Coltrain added 119 yards on 22 carries and Logan Hale chipped in 83 yards on 16 attempts.
Coltrain completed his only two passes, both to Lanier, for 94 yards and two Tds.
Perquimans finished with 301 total yards, 251 on the ground on 25 attempts.
Gatling led the Pirates with 97 yards and two Tds on five carries, while Hunter added 11 carories for 94 yards and three Tds. Colby Brown chipped in 44 yards on five attempts.
Hunter completed both of his passes and totaled 50 yards.