BEAR GRASS - What started as a mediocre first quarter, turned into an edge-of-the-seat battle between county rivals Bear Grass Charter School and South Creek High School.
Bear Grass earned the county bragging rights Tuesday night in their gymnasium by beating South Creek 64-55.
The first quarter play was a bit stale. Both teams seemed out of sync and turnovers were plentiful. Not to mention missing high percentage shots.
Both defenses were stubborn so scoring was limited and the first quarter ended with Bear Grass ahead, 14-6.
The South Creek Cougars opened the second quarter with a quick bucket from Zhaveya Marshall, narrowing the deficit to 14-8. The Bears couldn’t find the inside of the rim and spent a time-out just two minutes into the second quarter to re-evaluate their strategy.
The Cougars weren’t able to generate any offense, but did a good job preventing the Bears from doing the same.
The Bears time-out seemed beneficial to the Cougars also as they pumped out two baskets, one by Ty’Quavious Baker and the second by Tayvon Lee immediately after the time-out.
South Creek closed the margin to 14-12 with Bear Grass still in the lead.
The Bears’ Cayden Council pounded in a basket from the paint which adjusted the score to 16-12. But the Cougar’s Baker answered the call and dropped in a soft jumper, bringing South Creek within two-points, 16-14.
The Bears would use another time-out at 4:24 in hopes to cool off the Cougars.
This time the time out worked in the Bears’ favor and the Cougars would only score one more basket in the remaining minutes of the second quarter. While Bear Grass spent most of it’s time on the free throw thanks to South Creek’s overzealous defense, which put the Bears in double bonus.
The Bears would only make two out of eleven free throws, ending the first half with a four-point lead, 20-16.
South Creek came out in the third quarter with fire and determination as they scored nine straight points and took the lead for the first time in the game.
The Bears weren’t having it as they broke the Cougars scoring drive and ran off six consecutive points with a couple of baskets from Cayden Council and one basket from Drew Hayes. The Bears surge aided them in regaining the lead, 26-25.
The scoring took the see-saw effect of exchanging baskets, but the Bears maintained possession of the lead till the end of the third quarter, 39-31.
The Bears’ Brayden Taylor brought the fourth quarter in nicely as he dropped back-to-back buckets extending his teams lead to double digits.
South Creek showed no signs of withdrawing as they generated three consecutive buckets. One from Marshall and two from Lee.
With the Bears leading 43-38, the Cougars turned up the pressure on defense which subsequently led to putting them in foul trouble and the Bears into double bonus.
Unfortunately, the Bears free-throw percentage was not spectacular and they weren’t able to cushion their lead.
Bear Grass was able to regain a 50-40 advantage against the Cougars, but a pair of trey balls from South Creek closed that gap expeditiously and narrowed the Bears lead to 50-46.
South Creek continued to claw and scratch and was able to minimize the gap to 54-52. But a crucial technical foul on a South Creek player set the fate for the Cougars.
The Cougars generated one more three ball, Bear Grass spent the majority of the latter part of the fourth on the free throw line.
The buzzer sounded and Bear Grass claimed the County bragging rights 64-55.