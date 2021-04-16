BEAR GRASS – Senior captain Ireland Haltigan had not scored a goal this season prior to the Bear Grass Charter School girls soccer match against Wayne Prep Thursday.
Scratch that.
The Bear Grass forward/midfielder erupted for seven goals in the first half, leading the home team to a 12-0 victory over the Generals at home.
Bear Grass improved to 3-0-1 and swept WPA in the season series. They won 3-1 against the Generals in Goldsboro, and a 1-1 tie against Camden last week is the only non-win so far this season.
Bear Grass Charter got the scoring done early and often.
Haltigan scored the first two goals, notching her first less than three minutes into the match. Her second tally came in the 33rd minute to make it 2-0.
The Bears’ third goal came as a result of defense and solid passing. Sophomore Kristin Ingalls intercepted a goal kick near midfield and sent a pass to Haltigan, who found her sister, senior captain Alana Haltigan, in the penalty box for the third goal at 31:20.
Senior captain Logan Roberson scored her first goal at 25:40 for a 4-0 lead, and Alana Haltigan added her second goal to extend the lead to 5-0 in the 23rd minute.
Ireland Haltigan then recorded two goals in a four-minute span. She shook free from two WPA defenders and rocketed a shot past the Generals’ goalkeeper in the 22nd minute to make it 6-0, and less than four minutes later, she scored off a pass from Roberson at 18:45 to make it 7-0.
Roberson finished with a hat trick (three goals) after scoring her second and third goals in the final 10 minutes of the first half.
Ireland Haltigan then capped off her impressive night with goals 10, 11 and 12 (and her fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively) to end the match via the mercy rule.
The Bear Grass defense (Leah Sanders, Mary Osborn, Allison Bowen and Ashley Clinefelter, among others) was solid throughout, limiting WPA (0-4) to four shots on goal which were stopped by McKenzie Sawyer.
To date, the Bears have scored 24 goals and allowed only two.