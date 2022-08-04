TREASURE COAST, FL - There’s no crying in baseball.
And there’s none in softball either, unless they are tears of pure joy, coupled with squeals of excitement and happiness.
The Jamesville U14 softball team experienced all of that after the 11-girl squad claimed the Babe Ruth World Series national title here Wednesday July 27, coming from behind to defeat Florida’s Mad Beach Riptide 7-3 in the championship game.
The North Carolina state champions went 3-1 in pool play, but sailed through bracket play 5-0, including avenging their only loss of the games.
The Jamesville team is composed of players Chloe Clifton, Ella Hayes, Hannah Lilley, Olivia Hogge, Lane Gregory, Isabelle Williams, Callee Perry, Hylee Jarrett, Chloe Ferebee, Clair Ferebee and Juju Woods.
Some top teams from across the Southeast were represented in the tournament, including a couple of former champions in JPRD from New Orleans, LA (2019) and Mad Beach Riptide situated near St. Petersburg, FL (2021).
But none of that phased Jamesville as they methodically went about taking care of business.
Following opening ceremonies (Thursday, July 21) the games got underway on Friday with Jamesville scoring two runs each in the second and third innings en route to a 4-1 win in their first game.
Saturday’s games were part of a morning-afternoon double-header. In the noon start, Chloe Clifton’s lead-off home run began what would become a rout as Jamesville easily cruised to an 11-0 shutout over another Florida-based team, Brandon Velocity, in a contest that lasted just four innings.
All that offense may have taken a toll as the girls fell to Mad Beach Riptide, 4-3, in the 4 p.m. nightcap.
Clair Ferebee tripled and later scored for a 1-0 lead, but by the end of the third inning, MBR had tied it at 2-2. The Floridians tacked on two more in the fourth for a 4-2 edge, but Jamesville got one run back as Hannah Lilley scored in the bottom of the frame, but no more scoring despite loading the bases. They went down in order in the fifth for their first setback of the trip.
Jamesville carried a 2-1 record into Sunday’s final day of pool play and regrouped to post their second shutout, 7-0, over South Shore of upstate New York, with Callee Perry scoring three times. That gave them the second-seed with bracket play due to begin the next day.
Jamesville faced their fifth different team in Hereford, from the panhandle of Texas on Monday. The team surrendered a single run in the top of the first inning, but settled down once they came to bat. They doubled up their opponents with a couple of runs in the bottom of inning-one, then put four more on in the bottom of the second. Finally, they batted around in the sixth inning to post the sportsmanship shortened win in six, 12-1.
The second game of the day was a rematch against JPRD, but with another winning result as Jamesville served the Gumbo. Once again, they batted around accounting for six runs crossing the dish and a 6-1 lead following one full inning of play. It was 6-2, Jamesville, after three innings and despite giving up two more runs, the North Carolinians added four to their total for a 10-4 win.
More importantly, South Shore upset Mad Beach, leaving Jamesville the lone unbeaten team heading into Tuesday’s competition, which meant they only had to play one game.
That pivotal match-up came against South Shore – also unbeaten in bracket play – and Jamesville notched their third straight double-digit win and fourth of the tournament as they claimed a 12-3 win, meaning they would enter the final day of competition needing just one win to claim the prize.
The ultimate rematch for all the marbles began as a pitcher’s duel as Clair Ferebee led things off in the circle for Jamesville while Makaylah Berta started the game for Mad Beach Riptide.
MBR scored two runs in the fourth to break a scoreless tie. Jamesville then rallied and took the lead for good with a five-run bottom half of the inning. Ferebee and Perry each singled and later both scored to knot the game at 2-2 with more drama to come. Lilley, Chloe Ferebee and Isabelle Williams followed with base hits of their own and eventually came around to score and push the Jamesville margin up to 5-2.
In the top of the fifth, Mad Beach scored one run to trim their deficit to just two runs at 5-3. In the bottom of the frame, a walk to Perry was followed by a double by Ella Hayes. A perfectly executed squeeze bunt scored Perry doubling Jamesville’s margin to 6-3. Later, back-to-back errors allowed Jamesville to add another run and lead it 7-3. No one scored in the sixth and in the top of the seventh the squad left it up to Claire Ferebee and she delivered. She gave up a one-out hit and a walk, putting two runners on base. But a fly-out followed by her fourth strikeout ended the contest and the tournament.
Claire Ferebee went the distance in the circle to earn the victory as the fireballer surrendered three runs on five hits over seven innings, only one of them earned, while striking out four.
Jamesville got just six hits off Berta. Chloe Ferebee, Isabelle Williams, Callee Perry, Lane Gregory, Chloe Clifton, and Ella Hayes all had one hit, but they made them count.
Mad Beach Riptide tallied five hits on the day. Berta, who also was tagged with the loss, and teammate Lilly Johnson each managed two hits for MBR.
Over six days Jamesville scored 66 runs – as they claimed four wins scoring double-figures while also posting a pair of shutouts. They only gave up 16 runs over the same period.