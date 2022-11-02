Today’s column is going to be a little different. I’m going to ask that you take a mental walk with me down imaginary lane and, while it’s going to see him a little odd for a sports column, I promise it gets to a relevant point at the end.
Imagine you’re a baker that specializes in deserts. You make cookies and you make cakes. You considered making cupcakes, but realized that with the right amount of determination, a full-size cake is a single serving too.
You became a baker because you love to bake and you are very proud of your cookies and cakes. You have spent a long time working on the recipes and getting the ingredients, ratios and timing just right.
You open up your bakery and, like every other business owner, you have a budget. You need to know ahead of time approximately how many cookies and cakes to make so that you have enough product to sell but don’t have much, if any, waste.
It doesn’t take long for you to realize that while you love your cookies, it’s your cakes that are selling fast. People can’t seem to get enough and, while there are exceptions where customers come in anticipating a cookie, it is predominately the cake that remains the most popular and profitable item.
The cake is your biggest seller and it is selling fast. You had no idea it was going to be this popular.
How do you feel about your fake business so far? It sounds like sales are good, does that make you happy? Does it bother you that your cookies aren’t selling as fast as your cakes?
Remember that you have a budget and you have to make the cookies and cakes ahead of time. There is only so much money for ingredients and they have to be used appropriately to reduce waste so it’s important that you know how many cookies to make compared to how many cakes to make.
Knowing that your cakes sell at a ratio of four-to-one compared to your cookies, would you insist on making just as many cookies as cakes because you want them to sell equally?
That seems foolish and obviously less profitable. I understand that you love baking cakes and cookies equally, but you are operating a business and if tomorrow a bunch of people are going to want cakes, you better be prepared to sell cakes to stay in business.
This is the kind of scenario that was running through my mind as I listened to Mack Brown talk about how his philosophy has changed regarding offensive production in football. My beloved Tar Heels beat Pitt on Saturday evening and did so while accumulating less than 100 yards of rushing offense.
Coach Brown talked about how it was the kind of game that would have bothered him in the past because he would have been frustrated with the lack of rushing yards, but has come to realize that it’s far less about being balanced and much more about being successful.
If they allow your quarterback to throw for almost 400 yards and five touchdowns, it seems silly to worry about not selling more cookies or gaining more rushing yards.