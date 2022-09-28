_DSF0159_1 copy.jpg

Knights' Peyton Lane sends a kill shot to the Barons' for a point. Lane presence at the net aided in keeping the Lady Barons at bay.

 Andre Alfred

EASON'S CROSSROADS - The Riverside Knights traveled to Gates County High School for a conference varsity volleyball match on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

The Knights grounded the Barons in three consecutive sets 25-20, 25-12 and 25-13. These two teams met earlier in the season netting the same results.

Andre' Alfred is a Sports/Staff Writer and Photographer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.