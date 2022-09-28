...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THURSDAY TO
5 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...From 8 AM Thursday to 5 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Knights' Peyton Lane sends a kill shot to the Barons' for a point. Lane presence at the net aided in keeping the Lady Barons at bay.
EASON'S CROSSROADS - The Riverside Knights traveled to Gates County High School for a conference varsity volleyball match on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
The Knights grounded the Barons in three consecutive sets 25-20, 25-12 and 25-13. These two teams met earlier in the season netting the same results.
The Knights took a minute to get warmed up in the first set, but had enough to beat the Baron’s by five points. The Barons didn’t show any signs implicating they were going to give up as the temperature on their bench was intense all three sets.
Senior Melaina Blount finally locked in her kills midway of the first set with the help of the setter Bailey Hughes. Hughes showed her diversity not just being a setter. She was also a formidable force on the net contributing to the blocking and scoring intensity for the Knights.
“Gates is an all-around good team. They have good front row hitters, they're smart and can cover the court,” commended Riverside Head Coach Keagan Wilkerson.
In the second and third set the Knights turned it up a notch, finally finding their groove. But Gates never said “uncle” as they countered the Knights' powerful shots with well-placed tips and short drops in the vacant areas of the Knights' defense.
“We kinda fell short on the small stuff like the little tips and short balls that Gates were hitting,” Coach Wilkerson recalled.
“Our hits, our tips, our setter dumps and serves usually overcome most teams. Our team usually has the first set jitters especially at away games, but they usually come through once they get comfortable,” concluded Wilkerson.
The Knights still remain in second place behind powerhouse Perquimans High School, while Gates holds third place in the Four Rivers 1A Conference.
The Knights will play a conference game at home against Tarboro High School, today (Thursday) Sept. 29 at 6 p.m.
Andre' Alfred is a Sports/Staff Writer and Photographer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.