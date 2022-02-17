WILLIAMSTON - The Riverside Knights are known for their effective transition offense.
But, the Knights had to adjust to the Gates County Barons half court strategy, and that they did.
The Knights eliminated the Barons in the first round of the 1A Four Rivers Conference tournament, 57-47.
In their earlier regular season meeting, Gates County effectively forced Riverside to slow down the pace. While the strategy worked, Gates fell short by one point on a last second basket made by the Knights. That would not be the case this time.
The Barons’ court general, Dorien Melton opened the game with a quick basket and set the tone for Gates’ intent.
Riverside responded with a basket from Jayden Ransom, knotting the score at 2-all.
Semj Cross contributed back-to-back baskets, increasing Gates’ score to 6-2.
Once again the Knights responded with two buckets in a row by Jaah Basnight, again tying the game.
The first quarter ticked away graciously as the score was tied four times in the period. The fourth tie would stand at 13-all, ending the first quarter.
Riverside swayed the score back to it’s favor with two made free throws by Basnight. Once again the Barons would answer back and deadlock the score 15-all.
After some heated and frustrating words, the Gates County bench was administered a technical foul at the 6:31 mark of the second quarter.
A bucket prior to the tech along with shots after, placed the Knights in the lead 19-16.
The Knights capitalized on Gates’ lingering frustration and ran off an eight-point trek before the Barons could get themselves together to stop the streak with a basket of their own.
The Barons snapped out of the slump and woke to a 28-18 score and 1:58 left to play in the half.
The Barons added two points to their score from Cross and a made free throw from Melton to close out the half behind, 28-21.
The Knights’ adjustment to Gates’ half-court offense was paying dividends. Nevertheless the Barons stuck to what they knew and never said never.
The Barons made the first entry into the books with a basket from Damari Cooper with 6:15 on the clock.
The Knights answered with a trey, which improved their growing lead to 31-23.
The Barons were able to respond with consecutive baskets as they attempted to chisel away at the Knights lead.
Gates general Melton continued to walk the ball up the court to a defensive welcome party from the Knights. But Melton would find openings as he parlayed to the basket with a burst of speed for a bucket.
Riverside once again put together a two possession run with baskets from Basnight and Jyreen Harrell, increasing the Knights lead to 37-29 with 2:33 left in the third frame.
The teams would swap scoring for the remainder of the quarter, but the Knights still held true and maintained their lead, 40-34.
The fourth and last quarter started with Melton being fouled in the process of a layup. But he was not able to secure a basket.
Gates had another opportunity to score from the charity strip again, but came up short. Finally with 6:41 on the clock the Barons were able to find the middle of rim for two points.
Riverside decided a timeout was necessary with 6:27 left in regulation.
The Knights eventually scored a basket which totaled the score to 42-36, Knights.
Gates continued the slow walk-trot offense as precious minutes ticked away.
The teams continued with alternate scoring, but only the Knights would benefit from it and stayed ahead in the score.
Gates never showed a sense of urgency, but the Knights continued to generate points and pressure Gates’ offensive unit.
With 2:01 left to play the Knights documented a three-pointer from Tyler Whitehurst, followed with two points from teammate Darius Lewis. The Knights continued to lead with a developed score of 53-43 and 1:45 left in the game.
The Knights would score four more points and move on to the second round with a 57-47 win over the Barons.
Riverside Knights’ Tyler Whitehurst led the team in scoring with 18 points.
Gates County Barons’ Dorien Melton led all scorers with 24 points.
