WILLIAMSTON – Riverside High School has adjusted its athletic schedule this week due to COVID.
The Knights will not play its scheduled varsity girls beasketball games Tuesday (Jan. 4) and Friday (Jan. 8) due to two players being quarantined after exposure to someone with the coronavirus, according to RHS athletic director Phil Woolard.
The JV boys will play host to Tarboro at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, followed by the varsity boys at 6:30 p.m.
The Riverside basketball teams will not entertain Pamlico County on Friday after a Hurricanes boys player was exposed to the virus. Pamlico is quarantined until Jan. 14.
Because basketball will be held in the RHS gym Tuesday, the volleyball matches between the Knights and Gates County will be held at Riverside Middle School. JVs begin at 4:30 p.m. followed by the varsity at 6 p.m.
The Riverside spikers will play host to Northside on Wednesday (Jan. 6). JVs start at 4:30 p.m. followed by the varsity at 6 p.m. Matches will be held at Riverside High School.