Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina... Roanoke River Near Williamston affecting Martin County. For the Roanoke River...including Williamston...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon... The Flood Warning continues for the Roanoke River Near Williamston. * Until Tuesday afternoon. * At 8:00 AM EST Monday the stage was 11.9 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 12.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Widespread low land flooding is expected adjacent to the river. Operations at the water treatment plant in Williamston are impacted by water. &&