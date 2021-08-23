WILLIAMSTON- The Riverside Knights football teams participation was low when Coach Brian Paschal took over this summer. But now it’s a different story.
“I did get the job in enough time to have a mini camp right at the end of July, which was a big help,” said Coach Paschal jovially. “In those types of situations you can take your time to install and do what you need to do without being under pressure once the season starts.”
“The one thing I was super surprised about was the level of the players football I.Q, I think their I.Q.’s are off the charts which was a pleasant surprise,” Paschal continued.
Coach Paschal stated, “There is absolutely no question that they have talent at Riverside High School, the challenge is to corral that talent, put it together and make a good football team. But we are not there yet.”
When asked how he felt about his team before the scrimmage and after the scrimmage, Paschal replied, “I feel our defense is way ahead of our offense, but I saw some starts offensively that gives us hope that we can get this thing moving in the right direction. We are just in our infancy as far as our offensive side, and we have a long way to go, however, there are pieces that make us very excited about our future.”
Coach Paschal noted that their biggest problem is conditioning. Due to missing the whole month of June and three weeks in July, conditioning has been a real challenge. But he said they have a plan and they are going to stick with it to see if we can get them in shape.
In their season opener Paschal wants to establish some consistency on both sides of the football, see if we can put together some drives instead of big plays only.