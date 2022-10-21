WILLIAMSTON - The Riverside High Knights hosted the Bertie High School Falcons for varsity tennis competition in the first round of the playoffs.

This would be the third time in the season that the two teams would.

Andre' Alfred is a Sports/Staff Writer and Photographer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.