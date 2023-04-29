Knights bring in the wins against the Falcons Brandice Hoggard Staff Writer Apr 29, 2023 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WILLIAMSTON - The Riverside Knights hosted the Bertie Falcons on Tuesday, April 25 for a Four Rivers Conference game.The Knights scored two runs in the first inning with the Falcons not scoring any.Neither team scored runs in the second inning.The Knights brought in one run in the third inning with Bertie not scoring any.The Falcons were able to put three runs on the board in the fourth inning, with Riverside scoring two.Riverside went on to score eight more runs in the fifth inning with Bertie not scoring any.With the game ending in five innings the final score was 13-3, Riverside victory.Riverside had 10 hits with two errors with Bertie having five hits with five errors in Tuesday’s game.This win left the Knights 11-8 overall and 9-2 in the Four Rivers Conference.Riverside – 12, Bertie – 2The Lady Knights softball team also hosted Bertie on Tuesday for a league contest.Both teams started out the first inning scoring two runs each.Riverside went on to score six more runs in the second inning, while Bertie did not score any.Neither team put any runs on the board in the third inning.Riverside scored two more runs in the fifth and sixth innings with Bertie not scoring any.The final score of the game was 12-2, Knights victory.This win left the Knights 12-5 overall and 6-3 in the Four Rivers Conference.Brandice Hoggard can be reached via email at bchoggard@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Games And Toys Medieval History Heraldry Latest eEditionThe Enterprise Get The App! Enterprise Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesA trip to Sicily via RobersonvilleCol. Tim Dunn announces run for AGMartin County Crime BlotterWPD makes multiple larceny chargesTelecom Director Steward gets high praiseUpdate given on Williamston pool projectUpdate: Suspect taken into custodySheriff's Office no longer processing gun permitsMartin County Crime BlotterConsultants say EMS needs upgrade Images