EDENTON - The Riverside Knights track team competed in the 2022 1A Four Rivers District Track & Field Meet held on Tuesday, May 3 at John A. Holmes High School.

The schools that participated were: Perquimans, Riverside, Bertie, South Creek, Gates County, Tarboro and Washington County.

The Riverside Knights boys and girls placed first in the competition.

Here are the Knights results from the meet:

Boys

Conference Champions

Coach C.P. Pointe Coach of the Year

Shane Griffin Runner of the Year

Tykwaille Williams 100 M Champ

Tyquan Bunch 100 M 3rd

Tykwaille Williams 200 M Runner Up

Zion Jenkins 400 M Champion

Shamir Basnight 400 M Runner Up

Shane Griffin 800 M Champion

Shane Griffin 1600 M Champion

Shane Griffin 3200 M Runner Up

Weston Brown 3200 M 3rd

Jykwaille Williams 300 M Hurdles Runner Up

Zyier Johnson 300 M Hurdles 3rd

Riverside 4x100 Relay 2nd

Riverside 4x200 Relay Champions

Riverside 4x800 Relay Champions

Jyren Harrell High Jump Runner Up

Jykwaille Williams High Jump 3rd

Tyquan Bunch Long Jump Runner Up

Girls

Conference Champions

Coach Mark Cagle Coach of the Year

Briley Bickerstaff Runner of the Year

Jania Dolberry 200 M Champion

Briley Bickerstaff 800 M Champion

Janiya Ransom 800 M Runner Up

Cori’ana Carter 800 M 3rd

Briley Bickerstaff 1600 M Champion

Alyssa Roscoe 1600 M Runner Up

Briley Bickerstaff 3200 M Champion

Ivanna Vasquez-Rojas 3200 M Runner Up

Leticia Carranza 3200 M 3rd

Trasaunti Bell 100 M Hurdles Runner Up

Trasaunti Bell 300 M Hurdles Champion

Riverside 4x400 Relay Champion

Riverside 4x800 Relay Champion

Janiya Ransom High Jump Champion

Zion Jenkins Long Jump 3rd

Cori’ana Carter Triple Jump Champion

Amiyah Stancil Shot Put 3rd

Riverside will compete in the regionals at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, at Northeastern High School.

