Knights claim both track titles Andre’ Alfred Sports Writer May 14, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Riverside High School’s track and field teams won the Four Rivers Conference meet. Andre’ Alfred/The Enterprise Coach C.P. Pointe (left) and Coach Mark Cagle were honored as “Coach of the Year.” Andre’ Alfred/The Enterprise Riverside’s Trasuanti Bell walks down her competitors after a slow start out the blocks. Andre’ Alfred/The Enterprise Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EDENTON - The Riverside Knights track team competed in the 2022 1A Four Rivers District Track & Field Meet held on Tuesday, May 3 at John A. Holmes High School.The schools that participated were: Perquimans, Riverside, Bertie, South Creek, Gates County, Tarboro and Washington County.The Riverside Knights boys and girls placed first in the competition.Here are the Knights results from the meet:BoysConference ChampionsCoach C.P. Pointe Coach of the YearShane Griffin Runner of the YearTykwaille Williams 100 M ChampTyquan Bunch 100 M 3rdTykwaille Williams 200 M Runner UpZion Jenkins 400 M ChampionShamir Basnight 400 M Runner UpShane Griffin 800 M ChampionShane Griffin 1600 M ChampionShane Griffin 3200 M Runner UpWeston Brown 3200 M 3rdJykwaille Williams 300 M Hurdles Runner UpZyier Johnson 300 M Hurdles 3rdRiverside 4x100 Relay 2ndRiverside 4x200 Relay ChampionsRiverside 4x800 Relay ChampionsJyren Harrell High Jump Runner UpJykwaille Williams High Jump 3rdTyquan Bunch Long Jump Runner UpGirlsConference ChampionsCoach Mark Cagle Coach of the YearBriley Bickerstaff Runner of the YearJania Dolberry 200 M ChampionBriley Bickerstaff 800 M ChampionJaniya Ransom 800 M Runner UpCori’ana Carter 800 M 3rdBriley Bickerstaff 1600 M ChampionAlyssa Roscoe 1600 M Runner UpBriley Bickerstaff 3200 M ChampionIvanna Vasquez-Rojas 3200 M Runner UpLeticia Carranza 3200 M 3rdTrasaunti Bell 100 M Hurdles Runner UpTrasaunti Bell 300 M Hurdles ChampionRiverside 4x400 Relay ChampionRiverside 4x800 Relay ChampionJaniya Ransom High Jump ChampionZion Jenkins Long Jump 3rdCori’ana Carter Triple Jump ChampionAmiyah Stancil Shot Put 3rdRiverside will compete in the regionals at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, at Northeastern High School. Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Champion Shane Griffin Sport Athletics Briley Bickerstaff Riverside High Jump Cori Ana Carter Long Jump Latest e-Edition Martin County Enterprise To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesBGCS Band hitting 'all the right notes'Coltrain named Man of the Year by Farm Life Ruritan ClubJuvenile charged with attempted robberyHope Plantation hosts 9th annual Flea MarketArts Council hosts Color RunMartin County law enforcement makes arrestsHouse fire results in total lossRHS, BGCS rackets fall short in playoffsN.C. Congressional District 1 candidate Q&AOld folk concerts... Images