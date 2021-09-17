VOLLEYBALL
RHS spikers
win 2 of 3
WILLIAMSTON –The Riverside High School volleyball team emerged with an 8-1 record after winning two of three matches during a tournament on Saturday (Sept. 11).
The Knights swept John A. Holmes (Edenton) 25-12, 25-15, 25-10 and defeated First Flight in four sets 25-21, 24-26, 25-20, 25-10 before falling to Camden 25-11, 25-14, 15-16.
Bears fall to Hatteras
BUXTON – Bear Grass Charter School suffered a sweep at Cape Hatteras in Atlantic-5 Conference play last week.
The Bears dropped to 1-1 in the league and 5-4 overall following a 25-15, 25-18, 25-15 defeat to the Hurricanes.
Cougars win 2
South Creek High School’s volleyball team captured wins in of two of three of matches this past week.
The Cougars defeated the Bertie High School Falcons in three straight sets, 25-16, 25-15 and 25-15 in a conference match on Tuesday (Sept. 14) in Windsor. The Cougars‚Äô overall record is 3-5, with a conference record of 2-2.
Last week, the Cougars defeated Washington County 25-3, 25-12, 25-23 on Sept. 7 and lost three sets to two to Southside on Sept. 8.
South Creek will host county rival Riverside High School today (Thursday) at 6 p.m. in conference play. Riverside has an overall record of 8-1 and a conference record of 2-0.
SOCCER
Bears split two
The Bear Grass Charter School soccer team split a pair of recent matches on the pitch.
The Bears defeated Gates County 5-3 on Monday (Sept. 13), a few days after they lost 9-3 at Pungo Christian Academy.