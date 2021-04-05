WILLIAMSTON – The Riverside High School football team was at home for the first time this season on Thursday night (April 1) after four consecutive weeks on the road.
Once again, the Knights put up a lot of points. But with several offensive players spending time on both sides of the ball, the home team's defense had difficulty stopping Southside’s rushing attack on Homecoming.
The Seahawks churned out 495 yards of offense – all on the ground – and had three running backs go over 100 yards in a 52-42 Coastal Plains 1A Conference victory.
Riverside dropped to 1-4 overall and 0-4 in the CPC with its fourth straight loss, despite a solid game from quarterback Tykeen Freeman (17 of 30, 276 yards, six touchdowns, one interception; seven rushes for a team-leading 40 yards).
Riverside wasted no time getting on the scoreboard. On its second offensive play, Freeman found Shamir Basnight for a 59-yard catch-and-run for the TD. Basnight’s two-point conversion run gave the Knights an 8-0 lead with 11:08 left in the first quarter.
Southside (3-3 overall, 2-2 CPC) responded with 31-yard kickoff return from Kenjray Coffield, and the Seahawks scored four plays later on a 15-yard run by Coffield with 10:08 left in the quarter. Coffield – who led everyone with 236 yards and three scores on 21 carries – added the conversion run to knot the score at 8-all.
After a Riverside punt, Southside drove 74 yards in eight plays as Coffield busted a 39-yard TD run on fourth-and-13. The conversion run failed, leaving it 14-8 with 5:11 remaining in the quarter.
Coffield intercepted a pass on Riverside’s next possession, but the Knights’ defense held and forced a short punt (11 yards), which gave the home team the ball at its own 44-yard line. A bad snap on the first play resulted in a 20-yard loss, but they were able to get a first down on a run by Basnight. The drive eventually reached the Southside 24 before a dropped snap on the 13th play led to a Seahawk fumble recovery.
Southside took advantage by driving 70 yards in eight plays. A pass intereference call and a 12-yard run by Coffield set up a 28-yard TD run by Jaqwan Cobb, and Devion Carter’s conversion run with 4:38 left in the first half made it 22-8.
Riverside got as close as two points with two scoring drives to end the half.
The Knights cut the deficit to eight when Freeman connected with Basnight on a 53-yard TD pass with 4:20 left.
The RHS defense held, forced another short punt (19 yards) and set up shop at the Seahawks’ 46. Freeman completed a third-down pass to Basnight for 14 yards and then ran for 10. The Knights called timeout with 49.1 seconds to play, and two plays later, Freeman found Tyquan Bunch for a 17-yard TD. The conversion pass failed, however, and Southside took a 22-20 lead into the half.
The Knights were penalized 15 yards for not being on the field for the three-minute warmup session after homecoming festivities, and Kolby Chesson had to kick off from his own 20 to start the third stanza.
Coffield fielded the kick at his 28 and returned it to the RHS 30, but a penalty set the ’Hawks back to their own 36. A nine-play, 64-yard drive resulted in a 26-yard burst by Coffield on second-and-15, and Hundley Stallings’ run for two made it 30-20 with 9:14 left in the third quarter.
Riverside came right back and went 48 yards in eight plays, as Freeman connected with Griffin for a 13-yard TD as the University of Richmond commit outjumped the defender. The conversion run failed, leaving the score 30-26 with 5:40 remaining in the quarter.
A brazen Southside offense decided to go for it on fourth-and-six from its own 39 but the Riverside defense stopped Coffield for a three-yard gain, and the Knights got the ball back. However, after two plays gained seven yards, RHS couldn’t convert on a pair of passes and, in turn, gave the ball back to the Seahawks at their 35.
The visitors then drove 65 yards in seven plays as Carter scored on a five-yard run and Tequon Moore added the conversion for a 38-26 advantage with 19.7 seconds left in the third quarter.
A fumbled exchange on the Knights’ next possession gave Southside the ball at the RHS 44. Five plays later, Carter scored on a two-yard run and Caleb Dixon’s extra point made it 45-26 with 11:07 left in the game.
Riverside answered with a 13-yard TD pass from Freeman to Griffin, and Basnight’s conversion run cut the deficit to 45-34 with 8:56 left.
The Seahawks responded with a 62-yard drive in seven plays with Carter scoring on a 31-yard run. Dixon’s PAT with 6:17 left completed their scoring.
Riverside tacked on its final points with a 13-play, 50-yard drive as Freeman found Griffin for a 10-yard TD pass with 1:25 left. Basnight added the conversion run.
Cobb (16 carries, 157 yards) and Carter (13-102) also eclipsed the 100-yard barrier for Southside, which attempted just one pass (incomplete).
Riverside managed just 42 yards rushing on 28 carries.
Basnight (eight catches, 181 yards) and Griffin (eight catches, 78 yards) were the top receivers for Freeman.
K.J. BROWN DEDICATION
Riverside High School honored the memory of K.J. Brown with the dedication of the newly-installed play clocks on the football field at The Swamp at Riverside High School. The play clocks were purchased in memory of K.J. Brown, a former athlete and 2011 graduate of Riverside High School, by World Cat of Tarboro. RHS thanked the Brown’s extended World Cat family for their generous contribution to keep K.J. and his family’s memory permanently alive at Riverside High School. Joining Riverside Head Coach Asim McGill were members of K.J.’s family and representatives from World Cat: Mechelle and Kennedy Cassaberry (sister and niece of K.J.; Kenneth and Carolyn Brown (K.J.’s parents) and Ebony and Kyree Brown (K.J.’s wife and son).
KING AND QUEEN
Alexandria Knight and Javion Griffin were named Homecoming queen and king for Riverside High School during halftime festivities.